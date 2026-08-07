On National Handloom Day, Uttarakhand CM Dhami & UP CM Adityanath hailed weavers. PM Modi also celebrated India's vibrant handloom heritage, assuring continued support for the sector, a key pillar of rural empowerment and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended his greetings on the occasion of 'National Handloom Day', celebrating the invaluable contribution of Indian weavers and artisans.

In an X post, Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all weavers and artisans on National Handloom Day. The invaluable contribution of our weavers and artisans in keeping alive the rich culture and traditional arts of Uttarakhand is praiseworthy. Our government is continuously working in the direction of not only ensuring due recognition for their skills and hard work, but also providing new and wider markets for their products and strengthening their livelihoods. #NationalHandloomDay."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Weavers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also shared a heartwarming message to mark National Handloom Day. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all weavers, artisans, and the people of the state who are the torchbearers of India's rich cultural heritage and wonderful craft traditions, and who are strengthening the resolve from 'Vocal for Local' to 'Local to Global' on National Handloom Day," he wrote. Describing handloom as a living symbol of India's self-reliance, skill, creativity, and cultural identity, CM Adityanath added, "Let us, by adopting Swadeshi products, further strengthen the resolve for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Wishes

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah also wished the nation. PM Modi took to X on Friday and celebrated India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. "Today, on National Handloom Day, we celebrate India's rich and vibrant handloom heritage. We also salute the skill, creativity and dedication of our weavers and artisans. For generations, they have preserved and enriched our traditions. Our Government will keep supporting the handloom sector, which is an important pillar of rural empowerment, women-led development and fulfilling the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he wrote.

Significance of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched in 1905. The day celebrates India's rich handloom heritage and honours millions of weavers whose craftsmanship continues to keep traditional textile arts alive despite changing market trends and industrialisation. (ANI)