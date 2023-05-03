Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video

    Shah Rukh Khan was not pleased when a fan took photographs with him at the airport. As the fan attempted to take a photo, the Bollywood superstar angrily moved his hand away.
     

    Rude or Irritated? Shah Rukh Khan pushes away, stops his fans from clicking a selfie with him; see video
    First Published May 3, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    A video of the Bollywood actor landing in Mumbai and navigating through a sea of fans and paparazzi has gone viral. Shah Rukh Khan appeared to lose his cool as a fan attempted to take a photo with him without his permission at the airport. 

    Shah Rukh, dressed in black, was spotted exiting the airport and waving to the paparazzi when a fan rushed him and began clicking photographs without his consent. Shah Rukh did not appear to approve of the behaviour.

    Shah Rukh Khan stops and pushes his fans from clicking a selfie with him
    The Jawan actor was spotted shoving the fan's hand away and glaring at him before walking towards his car. SRK and his manager were accosted by a swarm of photographers attempting to photograph the actor before he left the event. On the other hand, Shah Rukh refused to pose for them. 

    Shah Rukh has been avoiding the cameras for some time. The actor no longer poses for photographers at red-carpet events or airports. Even at the NMACC event last month, the actor bypassed the red carpet photo op. He went straight to the event, despite the fact that his family members Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan appeared for the photographers.

    In the video, we can see Shah Rukh coming in elegance, dressed entirely in black. His guards and manager accompanied him. The actor extended his usual salaam greeting to everyone. He wore a black tee, a black leather jacket and cargo trousers. The actor, also wearing black glasses, managed to stroll towards his car.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    On the work front, Shah Rukh is preparing for the release of Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh with Nayanthara. It is also reported that Vijay Sethupathi plays a vital role in the film. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has a cameo in the film, playing SRK’s wife in a few portions. It is rumoured that Thalapathy Vijay could also make a cameo in the film. Jawan is slated to release on June 2.

    Simultaneously Shah Rukh is busy making Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor was seen in Kashmir, filming a portion of the film with Taapsee Pannu.

