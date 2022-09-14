Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day

Apart from Hindi Diwas, the nation celebrates World Hindi Day on January 10 which commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it.

Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14. This day recognises the significance of the Hindi language and encourages younger generations to use it more frequently. It is reportedly said around 120 million people worldwide speak Hindi as a second language, and over 420 million people speak it as their mother tongue.

Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14 to honour respect to Hindi language. Many other cultural festivals are observed during the day across the country to celebrate Hindi Literature.

Also read: Hindi Diwas 2022: 4 countries where India's official language can be spoken freely

Apart from Hindi Diwas, the nation celebrates World Hindi Day on January 10 which commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it.

Also read: Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's fashion mantra: Brightly coloured outfits, stunning jewels and more

It was first celebrated by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006 with the aim to promote Hindi language worldwide.

Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history of this day

Hindi, an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script, was recognised and declared the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It is one of the 22 official languages of the Indian Republic.

Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the significance of this day

Several cultural festivals will be held on this day across the nation to honour Hindi literature and to show respect for the Hindi language. On Hindi Diwas, the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their contributions to the Hindi language.

Also read: Election Commission delists 86 more political parties, another 253 declared 'inactive'

Public Sector Units (PSUs), various ministries, departments, nationalised banks, and individuals are honoured with prestigious awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar in order to promote the Hindi language.