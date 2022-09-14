Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day

    Apart from Hindi Diwas, the nation celebrates World Hindi Day on January 10 which commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it.

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Every year, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14. This day recognises the significance of the Hindi language and encourages younger generations to use it more frequently. It is reportedly said around 120 million people worldwide speak Hindi as a second language, and over 420 million people speak it as their mother tongue.

    Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14 to honour respect to Hindi language. Many other cultural festivals are observed during the day across the country to celebrate Hindi Literature. 

    Also read: Hindi Diwas 2022: 4 countries where India's official language can be spoken freely

    Apart from Hindi Diwas, the nation celebrates World Hindi Day on January 10 which commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur of January 10, 1975, which saw 122 delegates from 30 countries participating in it.

    Also read: Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's fashion mantra: Brightly coloured outfits, stunning jewels and more

    It was first celebrated by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006 with the aim to promote Hindi language worldwide.  

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history of this day

    Hindi, an Indo-Aryan language written in the Devanagari script, was recognised and declared the official language of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. It is one of the 22 official languages of the Indian Republic.

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the significance of this day

    Several cultural festivals will be held on this day across the nation to honour Hindi literature and to show respect for the Hindi language. On Hindi Diwas, the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, Nationalised Banks, and citizens receive awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and the Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their contributions to the Hindi language.

    Also read: Election Commission delists 86 more political parties, another 253 declared 'inactive'

    Public Sector Units (PSUs), various ministries, departments, nationalised banks, and individuals are honoured with prestigious awards like the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar in order to promote the Hindi language.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldnt avoid in a relationship SUR

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2022: Good day for Virgo; Aries, Scorpio may face family dispute

    Numerology Prediction for September 14 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; and top global brands like Prada and others cut ties RBA

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 5 tips to do before sale goes live to shop efficiently this year gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 5 tips to shop efficiently this year

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cozy in first intimate first pics drb

    Amidst romance news, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seen getting cosy in first intimate first pics

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    Qatar Education Ministry shuts kindergarten after 4-year-old Kerala girl Minsa Mariam Jacob death

    Qatar government shuts kindergarten over 4-year-old Indian-origin girl's death, 3 arrested

    Teddy Gentry founding member of Alabama arrested for weed possession drb

    Teddy Gentry, founding member of ‘Alabama’, arrested for weed possession

    CUET 2022 Result: NTA opens CUET UG correction window; Here's how to apply AJR

    CUET 2022 Result: NTA opens CUET UG correction window; Here's how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon