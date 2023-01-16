Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics Choice Awards 2023: After Golden Globe, RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film, Naatu Naatu is Best Song

    After winning the Golden Globe, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has now won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, making India proud once again
     

    Critics Choice Awards 2023: After Golden Globe, RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film, Naatu Naatu is Best Song RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 7:26 AM IST

    The popular period drama (RRR) won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan 15)  evening. The film has once more made India proud on a worldwide scale. 

    A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers

    'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Argentina 1985,' 'Bardo,' 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,' 'Close,' and 'Decision to Leave' were among the films competing for the award. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been garnering a lot of praise in the West as part of its Oscar nomination campaign.

    At the award ceremony, the director was spotted posing with the award. A video released on the 28th Critics' Choice Awards' account showed Rajamouli standing with the prize for the cameras. "The handle Cheers on a well-deserved win @RRRMovie," said the caption. In the video, he is clothed in a brown kurta with khakee trousers and a red and grey muffler.

    Rajamouli, dressed in traditional attire, represented his culture at the international awards event on Sunday. As he collected the coveted prize in Los Angeles, the popular filmmaker sported a black sherwani kurta with beige slacks and a shawl.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    RRR is one of the most costly Indian films ever made. Rajamouli imagines the travels of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from South India as they struggle for their homeland. The plot follows Alluri Seetharam Raju and Komaram Bheem, who battled in distinct timelines in real life, but in Rajmouli's reality, they are seen as friends battling the British Raj together. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris among others.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 7:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan to bid adieu to the housemates and his mandali? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers vma

    Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee first official poster look revealed by the makers

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video vma

    Miss Universe 2023: R'Bonney Gabriel of USA wins the crown; See winning video

    Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans vma

    Kartik Aaryan creates a new milestone as he rings in Makar Sankranti with one lakh fans

    'Rakhi and I are married': TV icon's husband Adil Khan has confirmed their marriage officially vma

    'Rakhi and I are married': TV icon's husband Adil Khan has confirmed their marriage officially

    Recent Stories

    Foods that you should consume to stay warm in winters vma

    Foods that you should consume to stay warm in winters

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from January 16 to January 22 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from January 16 to January 22

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from January 16 to January 22 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from January 16 to January 22

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for January 16 to January 22 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for January 16 to January 22, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for January 16 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Libra Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 16, 2023: Be careful Aries, Virgo; good day for Libra

    Recent Videos

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon