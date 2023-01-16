Critics Choice Awards 2023: After Golden Globe, RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film, Naatu Naatu is Best Song

After winning the Golden Globe, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has now won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film, making India proud once again

The popular period drama (RRR) won the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Jan 15) evening. The film has once more made India proud on a worldwide scale.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Argentina 1985,' 'Bardo,' 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,' 'Close,' and 'Decision to Leave' were among the films competing for the award. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been garnering a lot of praise in the West as part of its Oscar nomination campaign.

At the award ceremony, the director was spotted posing with the award. A video released on the 28th Critics' Choice Awards' account showed Rajamouli standing with the prize for the cameras. "The handle Cheers on a well-deserved win @RRRMovie," said the caption. In the video, he is clothed in a brown kurta with khakee trousers and a red and grey muffler.

Rajamouli, dressed in traditional attire, represented his culture at the international awards event on Sunday. As he collected the coveted prize in Los Angeles, the popular filmmaker sported a black sherwani kurta with beige slacks and a shawl.

RRR is one of the most costly Indian films ever made. Rajamouli imagines the travels of two real-life Indian revolutionaries from South India as they struggle for their homeland. The plot follows Alluri Seetharam Raju and Komaram Bheem, who battled in distinct timelines in real life, but in Rajmouli's reality, they are seen as friends battling the British Raj together. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris among others.