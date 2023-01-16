Critics Choice Awards 2023 WINNERS: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big
RRR, SS Rajamouli's cinematic wonder, garnered five nominations at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. With 14 nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once headed the pack.
Following RRR's Golden Globe win in the Best Original Song category, all eyes are on the next big award show. Let us inform you that the Critics Choice Award 2023 was the next significant cinema award. It is also among the most prestigious awards for recognising and honouring the best films and television series. The 28th Critics' Choice Awards was be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Here are the instructions for those who want to know when and where to watch the award presentation - The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. The audience can watch the live stream of the award show on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.
According to the Indian Standard Time, the award ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on January 16.
It appears that SS Rajamouli's cinematic miracle will once again make the country proud, as the RRR made history on Wednesday by receiving five nominations at the coveted Critics Choice Awards. RRR was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards for 2023. (Naatu Naatu). 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led the nominees with 14 nods. The Fabelmans followed it with 11 and Babylon with ten nominations.
Check out the complete list of nominees and winners here:
BEST PICTURE
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNERS: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said\
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis\
BEST EDITING
WINNER: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
WINNER: Elvis
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: RRR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
BEST SONG
WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR
Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
TELEVISION AWARDS BEST DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
BEST TALK SHOW
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)