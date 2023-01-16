Critics Choice Awards 2023 WINNERS: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big

RRR, SS Rajamouli's cinematic wonder, garnered five nominations at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. With 14 nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once headed the pack.

Following RRR's Golden Globe win in the Best Original Song category, all eyes are on the next big award show. Let us inform you that the Critics Choice Award 2023 was the next significant cinema award. It is also among the most prestigious awards for recognising and honouring the best films and television series. The 28th Critics' Choice Awards was be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Here are the instructions for those who want to know when and where to watch the award presentation - The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. The audience can watch the live stream of the award show on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

Also Read: CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2023: AFTER GOLDEN GLOBE, RRR WINS BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM, NAATU NAATU IS BEST SONG

According to the Indian Standard Time, the award ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on January 16.

It appears that SS Rajamouli's cinematic miracle will once again make the country proud, as the RRR made history on Wednesday by receiving five nominations at the coveted Critics Choice Awards. RRR was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards for 2023. (Naatu Naatu). 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led the nominees with 14 nods. The Fabelmans followed it with 11 and Babylon with ten nominations.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

Check out the complete list of nominees and winners here:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár



Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNERS: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said\

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis\

BEST EDITING

WINNER: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

WINNER: Elvis

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER: RRR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

BEST SONG

WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE

WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

TELEVISION AWARDS BEST DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)



BEST COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)



The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)



1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)



Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

BEST TALK SHOW

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)



The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)



Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)