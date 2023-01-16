Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Critics Choice Awards 2023 WINNERS: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big

    RRR, SS Rajamouli's cinematic wonder, garnered five nominations at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. With 14 nominations, Everything Everywhere All at Once headed the pack.

    Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR wins 2 categories, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' leading RBA
    Following RRR's Golden Globe win in the Best Original Song category, all eyes are on the next big award show. Let us inform you that the Critics Choice Award 2023 was the next significant cinema award. It is also among the most prestigious awards for recognising and honouring the best films and television series. The 28th Critics' Choice Awards was be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

    Here are the instructions for those who want to know when and where to watch the award presentation - The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. The audience can watch the live stream of the award show on Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

    Also Read: CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2023: AFTER GOLDEN GLOBE, RRR WINS BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM, NAATU NAATU IS BEST SONG

    According to the Indian Standard Time, the award ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on January 16.

    It appears that SS Rajamouli's cinematic miracle will once again make the country proud, as the RRR made history on Wednesday by receiving five nominations at the coveted Critics Choice Awards. RRR was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards for 2023. (Naatu Naatu). 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led the nominees with 14 nods. The Fabelmans followed it with 11 and Babylon with ten nominations.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Check out the complete list of nominees and winners here:

    BEST PICTURE

    WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Avatar: The Way of Water
    Babylon
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Elvis
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    The Fabelmans
    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    RRR
    Tár
    Top Gun: Maverick
    Women Talking

    BEST ACTOR

    WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

    Austin Butler – Elvis
    Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
    Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brendan Fraser – The Whale
    Paul Mescal – Aftersun
    Bill Nighy – Living

    BEST ACTRESS

    WINNER: Cate Blanchett – Tár

    Cate Blanchett – Tár
    Viola Davis – The Woman King
    Danielle Deadwyler – Till
    Margot Robbie – Babylon
    Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
    Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
    WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
    Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
    Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
    WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
    Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
    WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
    Frankie Corio – Aftersun
    Jalyn Hall – Till
    Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
    Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
    Sadie Sink – The Whale

    BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
    WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    The Fabelmans
    The Woman King
    Women Talking

    BEST DIRECTOR

    WINNERS: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
    Damien Chazelle – Babylon
    Todd Field – Tár
    Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Sarah Polley – Women Talking
    Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
    S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
    Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

    BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
    WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Todd Field – Tár
    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
    Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
    Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

    BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
    WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
    Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
    Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
    Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said\

    BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
    WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
    Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
    Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
    Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
    Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
    Linus Sandgren – Babylon

    BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
    WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
    Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans
    Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
    Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis\

    BEST EDITING
    WINNER: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Tom Cross – Babylon
    Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
    Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
    Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
    Monika Willi – Tár

    BEST COSTUME DESIGN
    WINNER: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Catherine Martin – Elvis
    Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
    Mary Zophres – Babylon

    BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
    WINNER: Elvis
    Babylon
    The Batman
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    The Whale

    BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
    WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
    The Batman
    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    RRR
    Top Gun: Maverick

    BEST COMEDY
    WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Bros
    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Triangle of Sadness
    The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

    BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
    WINNER: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    Turning Red
    Wendell & Wild

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
    WINNER: RRR
    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Argentina, 1985
    Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
    Close
    Decision to Leave

    BEST SONG
    WINNER: Naatu Naatu – RRR
    Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
    Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
    Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    New Body Rhumba – White Noise

    BEST SCORE
    WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
    Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    Michael Giacchino – The Batman
    Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
    Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
    John Williams – The Fabelmans

    TELEVISION AWARDS BEST DRAMA SERIES

    WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Andor (Disney+)
    Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
    Better Call Saul (AMC)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    Euphoria (HBO)
    The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    House of the Dragon (HBO)
    Severance (Apple TV+)
    Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

    BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

    WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
    Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
    Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

    WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

    Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
    Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
    Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
    Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
    Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
    WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

    Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
    Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
    John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
    Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
    WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
    Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
    Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
    Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
    Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
    Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)


    BEST COMEDY SERIES
    WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Barry (HBO)
    The Bear (FX)
    Better Things (FX)
    Ghosts (CBS)
    Hacks (HBO Max)
    Reboot (Hulu)
    Reservation Dogs (FX)

    BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
    WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
    Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
    Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
    Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
    Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

    WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

    Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
    Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
    Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
    Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

    WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

    WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
    Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
    Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
    James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
    Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
    WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
    Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
    Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

    BEST LIMITED SERIES

    WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)

    The Dropout (Hulu)
    Gaslit (Starz)
    The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
    The Offer (Paramount+)
    Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    Station Eleven (HBO Max)
    This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
    Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

    BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

    WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

    Fresh (Hulu)
    Prey (Hulu)
    Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
    The Survivor (HBO)
    Three Months (Paramount+)
    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

    BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
    Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
    Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
    Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
    Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

    BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
    Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
    Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
    Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
    Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
    Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
    Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
    Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
    Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
    Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
    Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
    WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
    Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
    Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
    Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
    Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
    Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

    BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

    WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

    1899 (Netflix)
    Borgen (Netflix)
    Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
    Garcia! (HBO Max)
    The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
    Kleo (Netflix)
    My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
    Pachinko (Apple TV+)
    Tehran (Apple TV+)

    BEST ANIMATED SERIES

    WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

    Bluey (Disney+)
    Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
    Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
    Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
    Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
    Undone (Prime Video)

    BEST TALK SHOW

    WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

    The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
    Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
    The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
    Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
    Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

    BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

    WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

    Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
    Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
    Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
    Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
    Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
    Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

