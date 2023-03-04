Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR stars Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR win ‘Spotlight Award’ at Hollywood Critics Association 2023

    Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR could not attend the award ceremony last week, in which RRR emerged as a big winner. While Rajamouli and Ram Charan were present at the event.
     

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

    The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) will present awards to Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR because they could not attend last week's award presentation, where RRR was a huge winner. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, received five prizes, including Best International Feature, Best Action Picture, Best Stunts, Best Original Music for 'Naatu Naatu,' and the honorary HCA Spotlight Award. Although Rajamouli and Ram Charan were in attendance, Jr NTR and Alia could not attend owing to personal obligations.

    Sharing the update about sending trophies to Alia and Jr NTR, the official Twitter handle of HCA wrote, “Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr."

    Meanwhile, RRR is eyeing the Oscars in 2023. The hit song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar Award for Best Song. On March 12, the winners will be announced. Although SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan are already in Los Angeles, Jr NTR is still in India. He will likely miss the show since his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 19.

    About RRR
    RRR, which was released in March 2022, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the film, Charan played the part of Alluri Sitarama Raju, an Andhra Pradesh independence warrior. Junior NTR, on the other hand, played Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo cameos in the film, directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad. It was a box office smash, grossing over Rs 1000 crore throughout its theatrical run.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
