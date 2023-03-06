Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR star Alia Bhatt is on Impactful International Women of 2023 list; know who all are there on it

    Alia Bhatt has been named one of Variety's Most Influential International Women of 2023 for her efforts in films such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is the lone Indian actor on the list.

    RRR star Alia Bhatt is on Impactful International Women of 2023 list; know who all are there on it RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 7:05 PM IST

    Since last year, Alia Bhatt has made significant progress in both her personal and professional lives. With the OTT release Darlings, the actress scored box office gold with Gangubai Kathiawadi and made a spectacular debut as a film producer. She also appeared in the pan-India film RRR, which is presently making headlines throughout the world owing to its Oscar nomination. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed a daughter with him.

    The actress added another feather to her embellished hat by being named to Variety's list of the Most Influential International Women of 2023. The magazine has named Alia one of the most successful women in the show industry, with Abby Ajayi, creator, Producer, writer of Riches, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

    Also Read: Not Sara Ali Khan, here's the Bollywood actress Shubman Gill has a crush on

    Alia was chosen due to her efforts in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. "2022 began out well for Bhatt with a Berlin premiere for her Gangubhai Kathiawadi and includes the huge single RRR, as well as Brahmstra: Part One — Shiva," according to the magazine."

    "There's always that one film that'll transcend language and leave its stamp on people's hearts, "According to the magazine, she said.

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan gets injured severely at Project K shoot, actor flew back home

    “The pair also welcomed a daughter, Raha. She acted with Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Upcoming she reunites with director Karan Johar and stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, out in July."

    The RRR team just received the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Since Alia and Jr NTR could not attend the ceremony, the award will be presented to them later. The organisation said on Friday that prizes would be distributed next week.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females vma

    Women's Day 2023: From Patakha Guddi to Jugni, four iconic Bollywood songs that celebrate females

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts RBA

    Shanaya Kapoor HOT bikini pictures and video: Actress enjoys vacay in Maldives; see her latest Instagram posts

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: Everything Everywhere all at Once to RRR's Naatu Naatu can take home awards RBA

    Oscar 2023 winners prediction list: 'Everything Everywhere all at Once' or 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'; who will win?

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy' vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks 'silence' on estranged wife Aaliya accusations, claims he is termed 'bad guy'

    Recent Stories

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download, other details - adt

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download

    Namrata Malla HOT Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her toned stomach with sizzling belly dance moves vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts toned abs in black bikini with sultry belly dance moves

    Conrad Sangma Meghalaya govt 2.0: 8 cabinet berths to go to NPP, 2 to UDP, 1 each to BJP-HSPDP AJR

    Conrad Sangma Meghalaya govt 2.0: 8 cabinet berths to go to NPP, 2 to UDP, 1 each to BJP-HSPDP

    TS LAWCET, TS PGECET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here - adt

    TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here

    WPL 2023: Trying to take it all in - Delhi Capitals DC American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Trying to take it all in' - American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon