RRR star Alia Bhatt is on Impactful International Women of 2023 list; know who all are there on it

Alia Bhatt has been named one of Variety's Most Influential International Women of 2023 for her efforts in films such as RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is the lone Indian actor on the list.

Since last year, Alia Bhatt has made significant progress in both her personal and professional lives. With the OTT release Darlings, the actress scored box office gold with Gangubai Kathiawadi and made a spectacular debut as a film producer. She also appeared in the pan-India film RRR, which is presently making headlines throughout the world owing to its Oscar nomination. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor last year and welcomed a daughter with him.

The actress added another feather to her embellished hat by being named to Variety's list of the Most Influential International Women of 2023. The magazine has named Alia one of the most successful women in the show industry, with Abby Ajayi, creator, Producer, writer of Riches, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Alia was chosen due to her efforts in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. "2022 began out well for Bhatt with a Berlin premiere for her Gangubhai Kathiawadi and includes the huge single RRR, as well as Brahmstra: Part One — Shiva," according to the magazine."

"There's always that one film that'll transcend language and leave its stamp on people's hearts, "According to the magazine, she said.

“The pair also welcomed a daughter, Raha. She acted with Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Upcoming she reunites with director Karan Johar and stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, out in July."

The RRR team just received the Spotlight Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. Since Alia and Jr NTR could not attend the ceremony, the award will be presented to them later. The organisation said on Friday that prizes would be distributed next week.