    Amitabh Bachchan gets injured severely at Project K shoot, actor flew back home

    The iconic Bollywood global star Amitabh Bachchan got severely injured during Project K shoot in Hyderabad. The actor is now home at Jalsa and shared an update with his fans on social media.

    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting Project K in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old star revealed in a blog post that his rib cartilage "popped" on set while he filmed an action shot, injuring him.

    He received medical care in Hyderabad and is now recovering at Jalsa, his home in Mumbai. The bollywood icon is "mobile a bit for essential activities" but otherwise resting.

    In his blog post on Tumblr, Big B wrote, "Yes, painful. On movement and breathing. It will take some weeks before some normalization will occur." He ended the post, shared on Sunday, with a plea to fans not to gather at Jalsa as usual - a Sunday meet and greet with fans outside his home has been Big B's Sunday ritual for decades.

    Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping got done. Rest has got advocated. Yes, painful. On movement and breathing, it will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on, also for pain."

    Big B added, "So all work to be done has got suspended and canceled, dropped, postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile for a bit, for all the essential activities, But yes, in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult. Or, let me say, I shall be unable to meet all the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those intending to come. All else is well." Project K co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film would release next year.

