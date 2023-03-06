Not Sara Ali Khan, here's the Bollywood actress Shubman Gill has a crush on
Shubman Gill's personal life is quite popular among fans ahead of his rumoured relationship with Sara Tendulkar and his supposed crush on Sara Ali Khan. However, the young Indian opener has revealed his actual Bollywood crush.
Image credit: Shubman Gill/Twitter
Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is in a coll form across formats. However, he is in a tussle with wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul for a place in Team India's XI in the longest format. Nevertheless, while his professional life is currently under debate among fans and critics on an excellent note, his personal life continues to be a talking point among his buffs.
While he is rumoured to be in a relationship with the daughter of the legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sara, he was also speculated to be having a crush on renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. While the latter caused quite some talking among the fans, the 23-year-old has opened up about his fascination.
ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic turns 31 - Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message
Image credit: PTI
As per a report by News18, Gill's celebrity crush is a now-popular Telugu and Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna. While the actress has been dubbed as the crush of the entire nation, the opener's latest revelation might come as a shock, considering his reported fondness for Bollywood's Sara. While Gill initially avoided answering the question about his crush to the reporters, as he named her, Rashmika began to trend on Twitter while we await the Hyderbadi's reaction.
Image credit: PTI
As for Rashmika, she is a famous actress who is prominent in South Indian movies, having started her career in 2016 in the Kannada film industry. She gained recognition for her role in the 2021 Telugu super-hit Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun. She has also appeared in two Bollywood movies: Goodbye and Mission Majnu. She is currently filming her third Bollywood movie, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa 2: The Rule, while she has also reportedly signed for another Bollywood project alongside Tiger Shroff.