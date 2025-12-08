Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar has sparked controversy after a prominent Baloch leader criticised the movie for misrepresenting the people of Balochistan. The criticism has triggered widespread discussions on cultural sensitivity.

Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated action thriller Dhurandhar has run into controversy when a leading Baloch leader cursed it all for misrepresented view of the Balochistan people. The backlash came with the film showing Baloch citizens celebrating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, something the leader termed as false, insensitive, and damaging.

Condemning the portrayal in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the Baloch leader made clear that Baloch community suffered a continued oppression by the military rule of Pakistan on ground and that the Baloch people have never supported extremism, including the 26/11 incident. "We too are victims of the Pakistani establishment. Associating us with celebrations of 26/11 is a complete distortion of truth," he said, calling on the filmmakers to reconsider the misguided narrative.

The Baloch Leader stated ''Baloch are not religiously motivated, and they never chant islamic slogan of 'Allah O Akbar' and never ever collaborated with ISI to harm Indian interests. The movie also did not do justice with Balochistan freedom fighters by showing them as if they had sold their weapons to anti-India elements.''

Dhurandar movie, disappointed Balochistan's patriotic people.

Unfortunately the movie portrayed the BALOCHISTAN and INDIA relations in a negative way, focused more on gangsters than the patriotic Baloch masses and their cause.

* Balochistan is not represented by a gangster and Baloch people fighting for freedom never celebrated 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as we too are the victims of Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

* Baloch are not religiously motivated, and they never chant islamic slogan of "Allah O Akbar" and never ever collaborated with ISI to harm Indian interests.

* The movie also did not do justice with Balochistan freedom fighters by showing them as if they had sold their weapons to anti-India elements.

* Baloch Freedom fighters are always in shortage of weapons otherwise they would have defeated the occupational forces of Pakistan long ago.

* Baloch gangsters of had enough money to print fake currency there would have not been any poverty in Balochistan. It is the ISI who do all evil job of smuggling drugs, fake currency and weapons.

* We know spy operatives don't have permanent friends and permanent enemies but dealing with Baloch, there is no word of betrayal in the Baloch dictionary.

* We don't agree with the sentence by police SP Chaudhary Aslam "MagarMach Pe Bhrosa Kar Sakte Hain Baloch Pe Nahi" is totally against our code of conduct, ethics, culture because it is famous in Baloch culture that "Ek Glass Paani Ki Qeemat 100 Saal Wafa". Baloch if given 1 glass of water or helped, they never betray their friends/well wishers.

* It is poorly researched on Baloch history, Balochistan freedom movement, Baloch culture, traditions.

I am sure we have to make a new movie and will show the true friendship, loyalty, historic bonds and combined fight of our nation against common enemy Pakistan.''

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is doing really well at the box office despite having very long run time. It is moving forward with postive reviews and many stated that the film is a must watch and it keeps you hooked till the last minute in the entire duration.