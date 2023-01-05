Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)

    Ranveer Singh praised South Korean group BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Ranveer spoke a bunch of Korean words.
     

    Did Ranveer Singh join BTS ARMY? Check out this VIDEO to know more (WATCH)
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 7:51 AM IST

    BTS has millions of followers worldwide, and a new superstar may have just joined the ranks. It's none other than Ranveer Singh. Radhika Bangia, an actor-influencer, had a chat with Ranveer regarding BTS. She stated that Ranveer lauded the South Korean group. BTS's members are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

    Radhika described Ranveer as 'wonderful, very kind, and so much pleasure to be around'. She also stated that Ranveer has a lot to teach her. Ranveer had recorded a video in which he pronounced several Korean words. When Radhika brought it up, she remembers Ranveer being's enthusiastic' as if it were his first shot.

    Radhika told a media outlet that Ranveer had no idea about the Korean words he repeated after hearing her. "No, he wasn't conscious; he was simply like, he doesn't understand what I'm saying. I had to explain to him that this meant this, that this means this, and that it was simply a random thing we did "She stated.

    After that Radhika said 'annyeonghaseyo (hello)' but Ranveer chose to say 'saranghae (I love you)." She captioned the post, "Happy to be K-Drama and K-Pop influence to @ranveersingh." Reacting to the post, Ranveer posted finger hearts and laughing emojis.

    Radhika and Ranveer appeared together in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which was released in theatres on December 23, last year. In Cirkus, set in the 1960s, Ranveer portrays twins who are oblivious of one other's existence. Among those who appear in the film are Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav.

    Ranveer will also appear with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, is due to enter theatres on April 28 of this year. Aside from that, he has South director Shankar's next film in the works.

