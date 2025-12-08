Anant Ambani, founder of wildlife conservation centre Vantara, was honoured with the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare by the Global Humane Society. He is the first Asian and youngest recipient of this prestigious award for animal welfare.

The Global Humane Society, the international brand of American Humane Society, presented Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation centre Vantara, with the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare. With this, Anant Ambani became the youngest ever and the first Asian to receive this prestigious recognition. The award was conferred on him at an international event that brought together leaders committed to wildlife protection and animal welfare.

A Prestigious Recognition for Transformative Impact

Widely regarded as one of the foremost global recognitions in the field of animal welfare and conservation, the award acknowledges Anant Ambani's leadership in evidence-based welfare programs, science-led conservation initiatives and sustained efforts to protect vulnerable species worldwide, a release said. The award is reserved for individuals whose lifelong commitment has created a transformative, global impact for both animals and people. Global Humane Society selected Anant Ambani for his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara, a conservation centre that has redefined large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation.

'Sarva Bhuta Hita': Anant Ambani's Vision

After receiving the recognition for animal welfare with the Global Humanitarian Award, Anant Ambani said, "I thank Global Humane Society for this honour. For me, it reaffirms a timeless principle, sarva bhuta hita, the well-being of all beings. Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today."

Global Humane Society Lauds Vantara's 'New Benchmark'

Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society, said, "Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action," as quoted in a press note.

"Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world... it is more than a rescue center, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like," she added.

Joining a League of Visionaries

Over the years, the Global Humanitarian Award has been bestowed upon only a select few visionaries whose hearts, leadership and determination helped reshape the landscape of animal welfare and conservation. Past honorees have included Hollywood actors such as Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne and Betty White, as well as prominent political leaders, including former US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton, and global champions for animals whose influence has transcended borders.

Vantara's Unique Approach to Conservation

According to the press note, Anant Ambani's Vantara is unique because it integrates ex situ care (support provided outside an animal's natural habitat) with in situ protection (efforts carried out within native ecosystems), creating a long-term, science-led pathway for wildlife conservation.

Its work focuses on safeguarding threatened species, restoring declining populations and advancing science-based programmes that support the reintroduction of endangered and even extinct-in-the-wild animals to their natural environments. Through research, restoration initiatives and collaborative conservation partnerships, Vantara aims to contribute to global biodiversity and help secure the survival of species for generations to come. (ANI)