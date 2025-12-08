Bobby Deol marked Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary with a touching tribute that beautifully captured their deep bond. His heartfelt message left fans emotional as they celebrated the legendary actor’s remarkable legacy.

Bobby Deol's very heartfelt tribute to his father, the legendarily famous actor Dharmendra, was on the 90th birth anniversary of the legend. The actor took to social media, sharing a very nostalgic image with the veteran star and an oh-so-moving message that will literally bring tears to his fans' eyes. Bobby, who says Dharmendra has been his "hero since childhood," expresses how his father's love, wisdom, and values guide him wherever his destiny takes him at the moment.

Bobby Deol Remembers Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary

Through a heartfelt post, Bobby Deol reminisced about all those moments that shaped the bonds they share, way back from childhood, lessons on film sets, and the indestructible family ties that Dharmendra cultivated.

Bobby deol wrote, ''Mere Pyaare Papa aur Hamare Pyaare Dharam, Aapki soch main yeh likh raha hoon. Duniya mein itna pyaar nahi jitna aapne hum sabhi ko diya. Har muskurahat, har tapakte aansoo mein saath nibhaya, Har mushkil mein haath badhaya. Us tarah jis tarah sirf hum sab ke Dharam kar sakte the. Aap star banne toh sabko saath leke haath thaam ke aage badhe, Kisi ka haath nahi chhoda. Aapke humare Punjab ke Dango ka, Sahnewal ka, Bharat ka jhanda garv se lehraya''

Animal actor further wrote, "He-Man ho aap sab ke, Lekin bachpan se hi aap mere hero ho. Aap hi se humne sapne dekhna seekha, Aap hi se humne atmvishwas karna seekha, Aapke sanskaar se hum Deol banne. Dil ho to aapke jaisa, Junoon ho to aapke jaisa, Pyaar karo to aapke jaisa, Insaan bano to aapke jaisa. Papa ho aap mere, Lekin Dharam ho aap hum sab ke. Proud to be yours. Happy Birthday, my precious Papa. Love you forever and always''.

Bobby Deol's message transcended audiences since it touched upon the heart of a pop star who has been adored across generations. Fan and celebrity alike joined in sharing their own beautiful wishes for the great Dharmendra, with much praise to the father-son bond. Dharmendra passed away on November 24th, 2025 at the age of 89, this news came as shock to many fans and celebs. Although he is no more, we will get to witness his charm on screens for one last time in the upcoming movie Ikkis.