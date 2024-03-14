'RRR' screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event

SS Rajamouli will attend Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' screening in Japan on March 18. The tickets sold out in less than a minute.

SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film, RRR, is making headlines yet again. The film will be played in Japan on March 18, and advance ticketing for the special event begins on March 13. The tickets to the performance sold out in less than a minute. As previously reported, SS Rajamouli will visit the event in Japan next week.

The official X (previously Twitter) of 'RRR' stated that the film has been playing in Japanese cinemas for the last year and a half. Their post read, "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theatres, and the show on March 18 sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE... #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie (sic)."

In October 2022, the 'RRR' team advertised the film in Japan. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, along with their partners, were in the nation for promotional events. However, because to the Covid-19 outbreak, there were certain limitations at the time.

Now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, SS Rajamouli plans to go to Japan to attend the screening of 'RRR' on March 18. The film will be played at Shinjuku Wald 9 and Shinjuku Piccadilly.

Aside from attending the screening, SS Rajamouli will engage with the Japanese audience.

'RRR', starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is a historical action movie depicting India's struggle against the British for independence. SS Rajamouli also teased a future sequel to the film. His father and screenwriter, Vijayendra Prasad, stated that screenplay writing was beginning.

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023. The film has received several foreign accolades, including the Golden Globe.