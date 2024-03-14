Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'RRR' screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event

    SS Rajamouli will attend Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR' screening in Japan on March 18. The tickets sold out in less than a minute.

    RRR screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning film, RRR, is making headlines yet again. The film will be played in Japan on March 18, and advance ticketing for the special event begins on March 13. The tickets to the performance sold out in less than a minute. As previously reported, SS Rajamouli will visit the event in Japan next week.

    The official X (previously Twitter) of 'RRR' stated that the film has been playing in Japanese cinemas for the last year and a half. Their post read, "It's been close to 1.5 years since the theatrical release in Japan. Since then, it's still running in theatres, and the show on March 18 sold out in less than a minute. Absolute RRRAMPAGE... #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie (sic)."

    Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

    In October 2022, the 'RRR' team advertised the film in Japan. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, along with their partners, were in the nation for promotional events. However, because to the Covid-19 outbreak, there were certain limitations at the time.

    Now that the pandemic limitations have been lifted, SS Rajamouli plans to go to Japan to attend the screening of 'RRR' on March 18. The film will be played at Shinjuku Wald 9 and Shinjuku Piccadilly.

    Aside from attending the screening, SS Rajamouli will engage with the Japanese audience.

    'RRR', starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is a historical action movie depicting India's struggle against the British for independence. SS Rajamouli also teased a future sequel to the film. His father and screenwriter, Vijayendra Prasad, stated that screenplay writing was beginning.

    Also Read: What gifts did celebrities give Anant Ambani, Radhika on pre-wedding?

    'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2023. The film has received several foreign accolades, including the Golden Globe.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video RBA

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look RKK

    WATCH: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat spotted leaving his house in yellow kurta, netizens love his Haldi look

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director NIR

    Atlee to charge THIS massive amount for Allu Arjun-starrer film, to become highest paid South director

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan makes a promise to his wife, children, 'Jab tak tumhara baap zinda hai..'

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read RKK

    Sharon Stone reveals THIS producer asked her to sleep with actor so that he could save the film, Read

    Recent Stories

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation rkn

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation

    WATCH Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video RBA

    WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Ed Sheeran; Farah Khan shares video

    Akshardham attack mastermind back with new video urging war against India

    Akshardham attack mastermind back with new video urging war against India

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's second list shows fresh strategy

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon