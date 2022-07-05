Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR producer lashes out at Resul Pookutty for ‘Gay’ comments on film; Oscar-winner clarifies statement

    Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty had recently called SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ a ‘gay love story’. Now the makers of the film have lashed out at Pookutty for his comments.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty’s comments in SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ has brought him into the news. Pookutty recently called Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer film a ‘gay love story’. His comments on one of the biggest films of this year have landed him in soup, with many taking to social media to troll him.

    In the meantime, on Tuesday, the makers of the movie slammed Resul Pookutty for his distasteful comments over SS Rajamouli's directorial ‘RRR’. Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda took to the microblogging site Twitter, attacking Pookutty for his comments.

    Taking to Twitter, Shobhu Yarlagadda wrote: “I don't think @RRRMovie is a gay love story as you say but even if it was, is "gay love story" a bad thing? How can you justify using this ?  Extremely disappointed that someone of your accomplishments can stoop so low! (sic)”

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR achieves remarkable global milestone

    Soon after Shobhu Yarlagadda’s tweet, calling out Resul Pookutty, the Oscar-winner clarified his statement. Responding to Yarlagadda’s tweet, he wrote: “Agree totally.Absolutely nothing wrong even if it was. I merely quoted2 my frnd,d banter that already exists in public domain &nothing else. There is no stooping factor in this.U don’t have2 take it seriously Shobu,I didn’t mean any offense2 any stake holders.I rest my case here! (sic)”

    ALSO READ: Allu Aravind buys Telugu rights of Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

    Meanwhile, RRR was recently nominated in the Best Picture category for the Hollywood Critic Awards alongside Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’. RRR has also been declared the most-watched Indian film on Netflix.

    SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released in the theatres on March 24, collected a worldwide collection of Rs 1100 crores. The film got a great response in the South as well as in the Hindi belt. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles and also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
