Allu Aravind buys Telugu rights of Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. The film will be released as a pan-India film, across languages including Telugu.

Aamir Khan Films is gearing up for the big release of its much-awaited pan-India film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will mark the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya. With a little over a month for the film’s release across the country, there are fresh reports that the Telugu rights of the film have been sold for a whopping price.

As per reports, it is none other than Allu Aravind who has brought the rights to Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The Telugu version of the film will now reportedly be released under the banner of Geetha Arts.

Now that Allu Aravind’s name is reported to be associated with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the expectations of the makers for the film to perform better in the South have also increased. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Allu Aravind is backing a Bollywood film. Previously, his banner Geetha Arts had one of the greatest films of Aamir Khan’s career, ‘Ghajini’.

Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘Forest Gump’. The film’s trailer was released during the final of the Indian Premier League.

Naga Chaitanya plays the role of an army man in the movie. There are reports that suggested that the actor had to undergo special training for his character and that a special trainer for also called for him. Large parts including the war scenes have reportedly been shot in Ladakh. Furthermore, it is being reported that the film’s stunts have been designed by masters from Hollywood.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has had multiple delays owing to the pandemic. The film is one of the highly anticipated films of the Hindi film industry and is slated for a theatrical release on August 11.