Allu Arjun lands in legal trouble, here’s what happened

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun had to face a tiny bit of legal trouble after his car was stopped by cops in Hyderabad.

Actor Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, landed in a legal soup, reportedly. The actor’s car was stopped by cops in Hyderabad for violating traffic rules, forcing the traffic police to slap a challan.

Allu Arjun had to pay a fine for violating traffic rules recently in Hyderabad, claimed a report in Bollywood Life. His Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV was slapped with a fine of Rs 700 for having tinted glass, the report claimed.

The Hyderabad traffic police stopped Allu Arjun’s car at a busy junction in the city after the cops took notice of the tinted windows. The Supreme Court had made the use of tinted window shields illegal after passing an order which also prohibited the use of other alternatives such as sun film in cars.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is presently busy with the filming of Pushpa’s sequel. The Pan-India movie that was released in multiple languages across theatres and later on the OTT platform was one of the most awaited films of 2021 and also one of the highest grosser films since the pandemic.

As per fresh reports, the makers are working hard upon delivering an extraordinary treat for the fans of ‘Pushparaj’ in the theatres with the highly anticipated second part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Another report by Pinkvilla claimed that the makers of Pushpa are working on creating an action sequence between Allu Arjun’s character Pushparaj and Fahadh Faasil’s role as Shekhawat. “Both their characters will lock horns in part 2 and the makers are working on conceptualising massive action sequences involving the duo. The scenes will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those sequences,” the report said, quoting a source.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa also starred actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Hindi version of the film went on to earn more than Rs 100 crores, making it a huge success. In fact, the film’s dialogue and dance steps also became an instant hit on social media, garnering fans such as cricketers David Warner and Suresh Raina who were caught deep in the Pushpa fever.