Rosalia has postponed three Florida concerts on her LUX Tour, two in Miami and one in Orlando, due to a family emergency. Fans have been advised to keep their tickets as tour officials work to find replacement dates for the affected shows.

Florida Concerts Postponed

Florida fans hoping to catch Rosalia this week will have to wait a little longer. The Spanish singer-songwriter has postponed three scheduled Florida concerts due to a family emergency, according to announcements from venue officials and tour organizers, according the PEOPLE.

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The affected dates include two performances at Miami's Kaseya Center on June 4 and June 6, as well as a June 8 show at Orlando's Kia Center.

In a statement shared by the Kaseya Center on June 4, organizers said Rosalia was forced to postpone the concerts because of a family matter. "She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice," the statement said.

Live Nation later confirmed that the Orlando show had also been postponed.

No further details about the family emergency have been disclosed.

Information for Ticket Holders

Fans have been advised to keep their tickets while tour officials work to secure replacement dates.

Organizers said additional information regarding the rescheduled performances will be announced once plans are finalized. "As the tour explores rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket," the statement read. "We will provide more information soon. Thank you for your patience."

About the LUX Tour

According to the publication, the postponed concerts were set to mark the beginning of the North American leg of Rosalia's LUX Tour, her fourth major concert tour.

The global trek supports her fourth studio album, LUX, released in November 2025.

The tour began in Lyon, France, on March 16 and is currently scheduled to conclude in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 3.

Since its launch, the tour has drawn strong crowds across Europe and Latin America.

(ANI)