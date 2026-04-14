Assam has begun its week-long Rongali Bihu festival with Goru Bihu, a day dedicated to worshipping cattle. On this day, cows and bulls are bathed, fed special items, and celebrated with songs to show gratitude for their role in agriculture.

The week-long celebration of Rongali Bihu , the biggest festival of of Assam, has began across the state on Tuesday, starting with traditional Goru Bihu (Cattle Bihu).

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The Significance of Goru Bihu

Assam is celebrating the first of Rongali Bihu as the Goru Bihu (Cattle Bihu). Goru Bihu has observed on the first day of Rongali Bihu, is dedicated to the worship of cow.

Bulls and cows are bathed with a paste made of fresh turmeric, black lentils, other ingredients and fed with gourds and brinjals and provided with new attaching ropes. People also sing traditional songs to the cattle, "Lao kha, bengena kha, bosore bosore barhi ja, maar xoru, baper xoru, toi hobi bor bor goru" (means "Eat gourd, eat brinjal, grow year by year, your mother is small, your father is small, but you will become a large, strong cow").

Worship of cattle on this occasion means showing respect and gratitude to the cattle, bulls, that are important parts in farming and daily life.

Along with other parts of the state in Guwahati also, people on Tuesday have observed traditional Goru Bihu on the first day of Rongali Bihu. (ANI)