Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Is Alia, Ranveer's film worth watching? Here's what Ranbir said

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While talking to the media and paparazzi Ranbir had THIS to say

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is set to be released on July 28. On July 25, the film's cast and other members of the Bollywood fraternity attended a special screening in Mumbai before of its theatrical launch. While Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, did not attend the screening, Ranbir Kapoor attended with his wifey Alia. While talking with the paparazzi after the screening, Ranbir revealed his thoughts on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And his verdict was favourable.

Ranbir Kapoor reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

According to social media videos, Ranbir Kapoor was amazed after seeing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was seen leaving the theatre with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and walking towards their car. When the paparazzi asked him about the Karan Johar-directed film, Ranbir stated he enjoyed it and made a good hand signal to the media. Another person posted a brief video on Instagram in which Ranbir is heard stating, "Kamaal Hai! This film about RARKPK is a smash success."

Ranbir Kapoor becomes too possessive of Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a big impression at Tuesday night's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening. The duo was photographed wearing matching black hoodies with the "Team Rocky Aur Rani" embroidered. Ranbir exited the theatre grounds with fans gushing after a video of the actor shielding Alia from the bustling crowd and strong Mumbai rains leaked on the internet. As they approached their automobile, Ranbir embraced Alia close like a devoted spouse.

Fans react

The video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who were floored by Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet gesture toward his ladylove Alia Bhatt. “Ufff the way Ranbir holds his wife,” noted one user. “Okay loved how RK was being protective of Alia,” gushed another. “Love how they were being all protective about each other, cuties,” came another comment. Others pointed out that ‘Ranalia’ a name given by fans, looked cute together.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky aur Rani Kii Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan all play key parts in Prem Kahaani. The teaser suggests that the romantic comedy would depict the worlds of Rocky, who comes from a conservative Punjabi family, and Rani, who comes from an intelligent Bengali household. RARKPK represents Karan Johar's theatrical return after a seven-year hiatus.