Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out actress's latest Instagram posts (Photos and Videos)

    Bollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which she was seen flaunting her balancing skills as she performed acrobatic stunts. She was also seen posing with monkeys; take a look
     

    Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Check out actress's latest Instagram posts (Photos and Videos) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently taking a vacation from acting to revitalise her mind and body. The actress is now in Bali and is trying to maintain her fitness programme even while on vacation. Samantha recently posted a video to her Instagram stories demonstrating her balance abilities while performing acrobatic acts. In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu supported her yoga instructor's full weight on her hands and legs. "This is how we party," the video's caption stated. 

    Samantha's Instagram pictures reveal that she prioritises her health. The actress was diagnosed with Myositis, an inflammatory disease, in October 2022.

    For the unversed, Samantha announced her acting break earlier this month after wrapping up the Citadel India shoot. “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next☺️♥️," she had written.

    Samantha is also working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel India. It is a romance drama and Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. They also appeared in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is about the love tale of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the Jammu and Kashmir highlands. It will be released in theatres this September.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
