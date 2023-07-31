'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office report: Alia, Ranveer's film crossed Rs 85 crores during weekend

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, performed well at the box office over the weekend following a middling opening day.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 7:43 AM IST

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles, as well as Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in supporting parts, had a relatively decent global weekend, grossing roughly Rs 85-86 crores. The Indian market provided around Rs 44.50 crores nett (53 crores gross), while the international market contributed approximately 4 million dollars (Rs 32-33 crores gross).

    This is the fourth biggest opening weekend opener for a Hindi-origin film in 2023, trailing only Pathaan, Adipurush, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani received corporate bookings in the domestic market over the weekend, bringing the total to Rs 45 crore. 

    The test begins on Monday for a high-budget amusement like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The most significant advantage for the picture is good word of mouth in the urban centres, which can be seen in the increasing solid trajectory, and this may push the film to its safety total in the end run.

    Honestly, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first-day show was mediocre. They must be at least 30% more for a Karan Johar movie with two A-listers. Another argument is that the opening would have been better before the epidemic, which is reasonable given that viewers have been wary of going to the movies. 

    However, films are much leggier in the post-epidemic setting than before the pandemic. If the Karan Johar-directed film grosses 12 - 13 times its opening day in India and close to $10 million in worldwide sales, it would be considered a success. An ideal goal for this picture would be to make roughly Rs 250 crores worldwide, giving the producers a theatrical share of close to Rs 100 crores.

    Nett India collections of the movie are as follows:-
    Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores
    Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores
    Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores
    Total India = Rs 44.50 crores nett in India after 3 days (Rs 53 crores gross)

    Total Overseas = around Rs 4 million (Rs 32 - 33 crores gross)

    About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
    Despite their numerous differences, Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi, and Rani, an educated Bengali journalist, fall in love. Faced with familial resistance, they spend three months living with each other's families before marriage. Will they be able to win over each other's families? The film is now showing at a theatre near you.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 7:43 AM IST
