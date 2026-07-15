Shehnaaz Gill revealed that her constant on-set fights with 'Ishqnama' co-star Jai Randhawa surprisingly resulted in great on-screen chemistry. She said they were both surprised by the result, which was praised by fans after the trailer release.

Shehnaaz Gill says constant fights with co-star Jai Randhawa turned into surprising on-screen chemistry in her upcoming film 'Ishqnama.' The trailer of actor Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming film 'Ishqnama' was unveiled on Tuesday evening, giving fans a first look at the romantic drama set along the India-Pakistan border. Soon after the trailer was released, many viewers praised the chemistry between Shehnaaz and her co-star Jai Randhawa. Interestingly, Shehnaaz revealed that things were very different behind the camera.

On-set fights to on-screen chemistry

Speaking to ANI, the actor said she and Jai would "fight a lot" on the sets and often argued over the smallest things. View this post on Instagram "We both fought a lot. I mean, we used to tease each other on the set. On even small things, we fought so much. I mean, we used to tease each other so much on set. You have no idea. We'd argue over the smallest things. We fought so much, it wasn't like we were just joking around," she said.

Shehnaaz also shared that both of them were surprised after watching the film because their on-screen chemistry looked much better than what they had expected. "But when we saw the chemistry on screen, it surprised us because there wasn't any chemistry between us on set. That's when our director said, "It's a good thing you fought," she added.

About 'Ishqnama'

Ishqnama is inspired by the true story of Nimma and Naseema and is adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The story follows Nimma, a young Sikh poet from Indian Punjab, and Naseema, a Muslim girl from Pakistani Punjab, whose love story unfolds against the backdrop of Partition's lasting impact.

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhawa, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva in a key role. Ishqnama is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24, 2026. (ANI)