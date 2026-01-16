Robert Downey Jr. praises Timothee Chalamet's performance in 'Marty Supreme' as a 'decade-defining' and 'generation-defining' achievement, calling the film a 'real piece of art' during a special event.

Golden Globe winner Timothee Chalamet has received a major shoutout from Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr., who admitted being blown away by the actor's performance in 'Marty Supreme'. During a special event on Wednesday, Chalamet and Downey came together, where the Marvel actor couldn't help but express his pleased reaction to the Josh Safdie film.

"One of those rare, rare occurrences, like a double-eclipse or something, one of those things that is so uncommon when it happens, let alone to someone who's so young. To me, this is a decade-defining film, and I think it is a generation-defining performance," Downey said, referring to Timothee Chalamet's performance, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) As Robert Downey Jr. went on to emphasise how 'Marty Supreme' will be remembered for a long time, he even described the film as a "real piece of art." "I'm flashing back to when you were 22, with Call Me by Your Name, and then to just a year or two ago, with A Complete Unknown, and I go, 'My God, this guy is technically so evolved.' And then I see this movie, and I go, 'Oh, and now there's this other thing!' Which is such a specificity of showing the psychic life of the character, building him from the inside-out and the outside-in. It's just an astonishing achievement, dude," he added.

Chalamet Cites RDJ as Inspiration

An overwhelmed Timothee Chalamet expressed his deep gratitude to Downey, stating that the latter's 'Chaplin' performance has been a big inspiration for him. "He's had the dream career I wish to have, as far as being a real box office presence -- numbers don't lie -- but equally, across his entire career, from Chaplin to Oppenheimer, very respected. I have huge admiration and respect for him. Somebody as recognisable as Robert Downey Jr. shape-shifted into another very well-known figure,' and it gave me confidence in approaching the Bob Dylan role," Chalamet said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Dunesday': Actors Tease Friendly Rivalry

Elsewhere, the actors also teased their upcoming clash with 'Dune: Part Three' and 'Avengers: Doomsday' in theatres, with Downey playfully saying, "We both have films opening on December 18, and we decided to coin it ... We're thinking Dunesday. We'll see if we're still friends by then," quoted Deadline.

'Marty Supreme' Tipped for Oscar Glory

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' is believed to be at the forefront for the Oscars 2026, especially after its major win at the Golden Globe Awards. (ANI)