Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty schools Prince Narula to behave himself

The current season of 'Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand', hosted by Sonu Sood, has become a hit with the audience due to its thrilling tasks and intense fights. However, in the July 30 episode, the viewers were left stunned for a different reason. Gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty got into a heated verbal spat during the 'Chaat Ya Chaata' task, adding more drama to the show. Earlier in the episode, contestants Garry-Himanshu and Piu-Priyanka also clashed with each other, intensifying the competition. As the show progresses, alliances between the gangs and gang leaders are becoming more complex, adding intrigue and excitement to the popular reality series.

Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula feud

The recent episode of 'Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' saw a heated spat between gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty. While conflicts are common among gang leaders in the show, this season has seen an unusually high number of serious fights right from the start. The clashes between exes, contestants, and gang leaders have been making headlines.

During a task, a heated exchange occurred between Prince Narula's gang members and Himanshu from Gautam Gulati's gang, with accusations of cheating. The tension escalated when Prince made a comment about Himanshu, and Rhea Chakraborty responded with a retort about maintaining manners. Prince commented, "Bhai, inko na apni cheezein fair lagti hai. (These people think that the things they do are fair.)" Rhea, seated with her team, responded, "Tameez me reh. (Control your behaviour.)" Prince quickly retorted, "Aap bhi tameez mein raho. (You too control yourself.)" Rhea then continued, "Shant se baat kar, tu chal. (Calm down and then talk.)" Prince, visibly agitated, stood up and said, "Chalo niklo. (Get lost)"

Weekend episode update

During the episode on July 29, 'Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand' brought in a viewer for a dance task. The gang leaders, Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula, passionately motivated their teams. Gautam urged the audience to vote for the strongest contestant, while Rhea expressed gratitude for their support and encouraged them to vote for the one who touched their hearts. The episode added a unique twist to the show and garnered attention from the viewers.

