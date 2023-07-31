Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav disrespects Bebika Dhurve, gets bashed by Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan stands up for Bebika Dhurve as Elvish Yadav uses demeaning language against her. The show sees verbal clashes as contestants battled for a ticket to the finale. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Bebika Dhurve has become a standout contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, captivating the audience with her presence and powerful mindset. Despite facing betrayal from in-house friends and negative portrayals by wild card entries, she stands strong. Her resilience has made her a favorite among viewers. However, in recent episodes, an unfortunate incident occurred when Elvish Yadav used foul language against the talented actress Bhagylakhsmi, causing uproar among viewers and Bebika's supporters.

Salman Khan, the show's host, took a strong stand against Elvish Yadav's behavior, expressing his disapproval of such language. This incident highlighted the unfair treatment faced by Bebika in the house, and Salman's intervention brought attention to the need for respect and fair play among contestants. As the season progresses, Bebika's popularity continues to soar, and she remains a force to be reckoned with, inspiring many with her strength and poise amidst challenges and controversies in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

The latest week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was filled with intense emotions and verbal clashes as contestants battled for a ticket to the finale. Among them, Bebika stood out with her strong game plan and execution, making her fellow housemates uneasy, especially YouTubers Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. These individuals continuously body-shamed Bebika and engaged in derogatory discussions about her behind her back. Salman Khan, the show's host, closely observed these incidents and addressed the matter during the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode, where he condemned Elvish Yadav's behavior and harsh remarks towards Bebika.

In a particular episode, Elvish used demeaning language against Bebika, with Manisha and Abhishek joining in, encouraging his derogatory comments. Salman took a stand during the Weekend ka Vaar, calling out all three for their unacceptable behavior. Elvish's degrading statement, suggesting that even dogs don't care about Bebika, and other horrible remarks about the dentist-actress were censored in the episode clip. Salman firmly expressed his disapproval of Elvish's actions, ensuring that Bebika received justice and respect. The incident brought to light the issue of body-shaming and negative discussions on the show and underscored the need for a respectful and fair environment in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Despite Elvish Yadav's apology, Bebika's fans found his actions unforgivable and chose to unfollow him on social media, as merely saying sorry couldn't make up for his hurtful behavior behind her back.

