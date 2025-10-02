Rishabh Shetty’s wife Pragati Shetty got emotional and hugged him during the Kantara: Chapter 1 screening. The Kannada movie, produced by Hombale Films, has been a huge success, receiving praise from audiences and going viral.

The much-awaited film ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has taken the Kannada film industry by storm, receiving overwhelming response from audiences across Karnataka. Released on a large scale, the movie has already been praised for its storytelling, performances, and production quality. A special video from the film’s screenings has gone viral, showing Pragati Shetty hugging her husband, Rishabh Shetty, and getting emotional after watching the movie, an intimate moment capturing her joy and pride. Produced by Hombale Films, the movie is expected to achieve huge box office collections.

Special Screenings Organised For Film Teams

Special shows of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ were organised for various audiences, including the families of the technical crew who worked on the movie. Rishabh Shetty, Pragati Shetty, and other members of the team attended these screenings, enjoying the film and celebrating its success. The event showcased the behind-the-scenes efforts and highlighted the team’s contribution to the film’s grandeur.

Emotional Moment Between Pragati And Rishabh Shetty

In a viral video from the screenings, Pragati Shetty can be seen hugging Rishabh Shetty while shedding tears of happiness. Rishabh consoles her, reflecting a beautiful personal moment amidst the professional success. This mirrors a similar gesture during the premiere of the first ‘Kantara’, where actor Rakshit Shetty hugged Rishabh to congratulate him.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Receives Massive Appreciation

The film, produced by Hombale Films, has garnered praise from Kannadigas and cinema lovers alike. With Pragati Shetty designing the costumes and the team delivering stellar performances, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is poised for remarkable box office success. Audiences are eager to see how the film performs internationally, following its strong reception at home.