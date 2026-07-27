Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and singer Shankar Mahadevan will headline India's cultural presentation at the closing ceremony of the XXIII Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on August 2, 2026, ahead of the flag handover to India for the 2030 games.

Acclaimed sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is officially set to take the global stage on August 2, 2026, delivering a highly anticipated neo-classical music performance at the closing ceremony of the XXIII Commonwealth Games. Held at the iconic OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, the grand finale will celebrate the conclusion of the eleven-day international multi-sport spectacular.

The grand finale will serve as a celebration of sportsmanship, unity and culture before officially passing the baton home to India. Sharma will share the grand stage with National Award-winning composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan (performing alongside his sons, Siddharth and Shivam). Together, they will headline India's explosive 20-minute cultural presentation, culminating in the formal flag handover ceremony to India as the host country for the upcoming 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma stated, "Performing at the Commonwealth Games and representing India's deep musical heritage is an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical fusion music to Glasgow," as per a press release.

Sharma Joins 'Ramayana' Music Team

Fresh off his monumental signing for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic film 'Ramayana', Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joined the elite music composition team alongside Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Glasgow 2026 and India's Performance

Coming to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, it runs from July 23 to August 2, featuring over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across a streamlined selection of 10 sports and 6 integrated para-sports. India's highly competitive 122+ member athlete contingent is already tracking exceptionally high on the official medal table, led by blockbuster athletic moments including weightlifter Mirabai Chanu securing a historic gold hat-trick, alongside stellar podium finishes by weightlifter Rishikanta Singh and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar. (ANI)