Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performed in Kolkata as part of his Sitar for Mental Health tour, paying tribute to the late Asha Bhosle. Over 10,000 people attended as he performed a sitar version of her song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma performed in Kolkata as part of his ongoing Sitar for Mental Health India Tour, where he paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary vocalist Asha Bhosle. The sitarist and neo-classical musician presented an extended set that blended Indian classical music with modern sounds. Organisers said that more than 10,000 people attended the show.

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A Heartfelt Tribute to Asha Bhosle

As a tribute to the music icon, he performed a sitar rendition of one of her most popular songs, 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar,' which was warmly received by the audience. The legendary singer, whose voice touched millions across generations, passed away on Sunday, April 12. Asha Bhosle, fondly known as "Asha Tai," remained one of India's most celebrated singers for more than eight decades. Her music was loved not only in India but also by listeners around the world.

A Diverse Musical Evening

Meanwhile, the concert, held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, also saw the popular sitarist perform several original compositions, including Shankara, Shiv Kailash, Burning Ghat, Belua, and Roslyn. He also presented recreated versions of popular themes such as Harry Potter x Game of Thrones.

Special Kolkata Performance

As a special moment for the Kolkata audience, Rishab performed Rabindranath Tagore's timeless song Ekla Cholo, which drew a warm response from the crowd.

Sitar for Mental Health India Tour

Before his Kolkata concert, Rishab had performed in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. Chandigarh and Delhi are the final stops of the 10-city tour. (ANI)