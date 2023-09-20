Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RIP Meera: Anirudh, Keerthy, Lokesh Kanagaraj 'heartbroken'; pen heartfelt post to music composer Vijay Antony

    After the shocking and unexpected death of Meera, the teenage daughter of noted Tamil star and music composer Vijay Antony, 'Jawan' music composer and singer Anirudh, actress Keerthy Suresh and acclaimed South industry filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj have taken to their official Twitter (X) handles and written heartfelt posts giving strength to Vijay Antony.

    Daughter of eminent Tamil star and music composer Vijay Antony, Meera died by alleged suicide on Tuesday morning. She was just 16. Her suicide has sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry. Several Tamil film celebrities like Anirudh Ravichander, Keerthy Suresh, Vishal and Lokesh Kanagaraj have expressed their sorrow and grief over the demise of the young kid on social media.

    Vishal, who studied with Vijay, took to X to pen an emotional tribute to Meera. He wrote, "Writing with a heavy heart and a wavery mind. The news of my dear friend and classmate actor @vijayantony’s daughter leaving this world all of a sudden and all of us behind is unimaginable and unable to digest. May her soul rest in peace. Dear Raja, I am always there for you as a friend and brother. Be strong. Life is just unpredictable. No words will soothe you or make you come to terms. My deepest condolences to the entire family. May God give enough strength to the family to overcome this tragedy. I leave these words once again with an utmost blank mind."

    ALSO READ: Tamil music composer Vijay Antony's statement on 'Suicide' went VIRAL after his daughter's death

    Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X handle and penned, "Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss."

    Jawan music composer and singer Anirudh posted, "Heart goes out to @vijayantony and family at this tragic and difficult time. More power and strength to you."

    While South industry diva and actress Keerthy Suresh shared: "Shocked and heartbroken! My deepest condolences, @vijayantony sir. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the almighty give you the strength to go through this unbearable loss."

    ALSO READ: Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present

