    Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 8:34 AM IST

    The Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations witnessed the presence of many of the biggest Bollywood stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, and others were also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja on Tuesday night.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis threw a big puja and get-together at their Mumbai house, Antilia, on September 19, Tuesday. Some of the top personalities in politics and business and practically all of the major stars in Hindi cinema attended the opulent celebrations. As previously reported, Bollywood's greatest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, arrived at the event with their families. Many others attended the celebrations, including Ajay Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Juhi Chawla was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani and her bestie Mouni Roy were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ajay Devgn was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekha posed with Karan Johar at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan's kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).
     

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image19

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image20

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image21

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

    article_image22

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta posed for the cameras at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

