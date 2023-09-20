Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present

The Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations witnessed the presence of many of the biggest Bollywood stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Aamir Khan's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, and others were also spotted at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi puja on Tuesday night.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis threw a big puja and get-together at their Mumbai house, Antilia, on September 19, Tuesday. Some of the top personalities in politics and business and practically all of the major stars in Hindi cinema attended the opulent celebrations. As previously reported, Bollywood's greatest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, arrived at the event with their families. Many others attended the celebrations, including Ajay Devgn, director Rohit Shetty, and veteran actor Anil Kapoor.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Juhi Chawla was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani and her bestie Mouni Roy were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekha posed with Karan Johar at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aamir Khan's kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt in a red saree was spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at Ambani's grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta posed for the cameras at the grand Ganesh Chaturthi puja and get-together at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, on September 19 (Tuesday).