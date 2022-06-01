KK’s family, education, net worth and more

The 53-year-old singer, KK, is now survived by his wife Jyothi and two children. Take a look at the singer’s early life, education, family, career, net worth and more.

Image: KK/Instagram

Popular Bollywood singer KK breathed his last on Tuesday. His sudden demise has left the music and film industry in a state of shock. The 53-year-old singer was in Kolkata for his concert. Hours after the concert, KK reportedly fell from the stairs of the hotel where he was staying. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. While more details on his sudden demise and cause of death are awaited, here is a look at the ‘Yaaron’ singer’s life, family, net worth, education, music career and more. ALSO READ: R.I.P KK: 15 MOST POPULAR SONGS OF THE MUSICAL GENIUS

Image: KK/Instagram

Early Life and education: KK was born on August 23, 1968, in New Delhi in a Malayali household. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, was a popular playback singer in the Hindi film industry. He did his schooling at Delhi’s Mount St Mary’s School and completed his graduation from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. Also Read: Who was KK, the musical genius who passed into the ages at the age of 53?

Image: KK/Instagram

Family: It was in 1999 when KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothi. KK is now survived by his wife Jyothi, and their two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. Also Read: Popular singer KK passes away after Kolkata performance

Image: KK/Instagram

KK’s music influence: KK was greatly influenced by renowned singers such as Kishore Kumar and RD Burman. On the international front, he was hugely inspired by Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, Bryan Adams and Billy Joel. Contrary to the belief, KK did not take any music lessons and was naturally blessed with his talent. ALSO READ: 'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

Image: KK/Instagram

KK’s career – from jingles to playback singing: KK had a very humble start to his career. He has written and sung numerous jingles before he made his mark in the world of music as a playback singer. KK had also sung for some television shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Just Mohobbat and Shakalaka Boom Boom. It was AR Rahman who had introduced KK as a playback singer. Later, he marked his Bollywood debut with the much popular song ‘Tadap Tadap’, picturized by Salman Khan, from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. However, one of the most popular songs of KK, to date, remains ‘Yaaron’ from his debut album ‘Pal’ released in the year 1999. The song went on to become the friendship anthem.

Image: KK/Instagram