Rihanna brought $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry- read details

Pop star Rihanna, who gave birth to a son last year and is expecting her second kid, appears to be investing in real estate to accommodate her expanding family.

Rihanna has spent $21 million on a 9,300-square-foot Los Angeles penthouse once owned by a famous star from the classic sitcom Friends.

About Rihanna's $21 million LA penthouse:

This acquisition and property investment happened when Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The 35-year-old Barbadian musician just purchased the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house on the building's full 40th story. It was initially known as the "mansion in the sky," and it belonged to Friends actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom.

The pair had a son last year and are expanding their family with a second child. Meanwhile, the home, billed as "hovering above the city like a floating palace," is said to provide panoramic city, mountain, and ocean views. The property's numerous amenities include a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a screening room, and a billiards room.

The penthouse has an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, twin islands, luxury appliances, and four spacious decks. The main suite features a curving glass wall, a living space with a fireplace, twin bathrooms, and spacious closets. Other features include a 24-hour concierge and security, a large pool with cabanas, a gym and fitness studio, a movie theater, and private wine storage.

Interior designer LM Pagano transformed the vast room. Matthew Perry, who previously owned the property, paid $20 million in 2017 and sold it to Nick Molnar, the millionaire co-founder of software business Afterpay, for $21.6 million in 2021. Even though the penthouse was originally marketed for $28 million, Rihanna was able to negotiate a $8 million price reduction.

Other prominent persons and celebrities who have lived in the building include Denzel Washington and Candy Spelling. Rihanna is said to have another 3,500 square foot property in the building she has used as her permanent house since 2014. The Rude Boy and Love The Way You Lie hitmaker also owns two properties in Beverly Hills worth $23.8 million, although all are rented out to renters.

Rihanna recently rented a 6,400-square-foot mansion for six nights at a cost of $500,000 while in Phoenix for her Super Bowl performance. Among the features are two living spaces, a private gym, a walk-in wine cellar, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a large pool with a built-in waterfall.



