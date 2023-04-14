Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna brought $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry- read details

    Pop star Rihanna, who gave birth to a son last year and is expecting her second kid, appears to be investing in real estate to accommodate her expanding family.

    Rihanna brought $21M in LA Penthouse once owned by FRIENDS star Matthew Perry- read details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Rihanna has spent $21 million on a 9,300-square-foot Los Angeles penthouse once owned by a famous star from the classic sitcom Friends. 

    About Rihanna's $21 million LA penthouse: 
    This acquisition and property investment happened when Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The 35-year-old Barbadian musician just purchased the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom house on the building's full 40th story. It was initially known as the "mansion in the sky," and it belonged to Friends actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom.

    Also Read: Disha Patani SEXY, BOLD photos: Actress flaunts her perfect abs in bikini top-take a look

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    The pair had a son last year and are expanding their family with a second child. Meanwhile, the home, billed as "hovering above the city like a floating palace," is said to provide panoramic city, mountain, and ocean views. The property's numerous amenities include a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a screening room, and a billiards room.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    The penthouse has an all-white kitchen with marble countertops, twin islands, luxury appliances, and four spacious decks. The main suite features a curving glass wall, a living space with a fireplace, twin bathrooms, and spacious closets. Other features include a 24-hour concierge and security, a large pool with cabanas, a gym and fitness studio, a movie theater, and private wine storage.

    Also Read: Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    Interior designer LM Pagano transformed the vast room. Matthew Perry, who previously owned the property, paid $20 million in 2017 and sold it to Nick Molnar, the millionaire co-founder of software business Afterpay, for $21.6 million in 2021. Even though the penthouse was originally marketed for $28 million, Rihanna was able to negotiate a $8 million price reduction.

    Other prominent persons and celebrities who have lived in the building include Denzel Washington and Candy Spelling. Rihanna is said to have another 3,500 square foot property in the building she has used as her permanent house since 2014. The Rude Boy and Love The Way You Lie hitmaker also owns two properties in Beverly Hills worth $23.8 million, although all are rented out to renters.

    Rihanna recently rented a 6,400-square-foot mansion for six nights at a cost of $500,000 while in Phoenix for her Super Bowl performance. Among the features are two living spaces, a private gym, a walk-in wine cellar, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a large pool with a built-in waterfall.


     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station AHA

    Sherlyn Chopra files molestation complaint in Juhu police station

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence RBA

    Pooja Hegde dating Salman Khan? Actress finally breaks silence

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023 RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli make it to Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2023

    Satish Kaushik daughter Vanshika emotional letter will make you cry I had the world best dad RBA

    Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's emotional letter will make you cry, 'I had the world’s best dad..'

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14 vma

    From Varisu to Soppana Sundari, glance at Puthandu releases dropping on April 14

    Recent Stories

    Vande Bharat train receives grand reception in Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Vande Bharat train receives grand reception in Kerala's Palakkad

    5 Unbreakable Records of IPL - The feats that leave fans in awe-ayh

    5 Unbreakable Records of IPL - The feats that leave fans in awe

    TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; here's how to check results AJR

    TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; here's how to check results

    Happy anniversary Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love, SEE PICS AHA

    Happy anniversary Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love, SEE PICS

    DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details AJR

    'DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon