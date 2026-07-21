Prime Video's 'Phoolan', directed by Richie Mehta and starring Sneha Kumari, has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. The film is inspired by the autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, Phoolan Devi.

Prime Video's original 'Phoolan' is set to be showcased at the 51st edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) during the festival's special presentation programme on September 16. The movie is written and directed by Richie Mehta.

About The Film 'Phoolan'

According to the press note, the movie 'Phoolan' is inspired by the book I, Phoolan - The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen, by Phoolan Devi. It tells the story of a defining chapter in her life, whereby thousands of men trap her in a village in an attempt to kill her. It is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli, and Richie Mehta. Sneha Kumari essays the titular role while Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori, and Dev Dutt Budholiya play prominent roles in the film.

Prime Video shared the announcement on its Instagram on Tuesday. They shared the poster of the movie and wrote, "A story that unfolds over 48 unforgettable hours. Phoolan as an Official Selection at TIFF 2026." View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

According to the synopsis, the movie is "set in the heartland of India, Phoolan tells the story of an impoverished 17-year-old girl who became one of the most famous outlaws in Indian history and the target of 2,000 heavily armed men sent to kill her. The film captures a brutal 48-hour siege that defies the conventions of action cinema," as quoted in a press note.

Toronto International Film Festival 2026

The Toronto International Film Festival is known for presenting international cinema and bringing together films and filmmakers from across the world. It is set to run from September 10 to September 20, 2026. TIFF also announced on its website that its closing night film will be Yan Lanouette Turgeon's 'Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend', a biographical sports drama that chronicles the early years of Canadian racing legend Gilles Villeneuve's career. (ANI)