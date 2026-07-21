Actor Gaurav Khanna shared a loving birthday post for his mother, calling her his 'biggest source of strength'. His post comes amid reports of his separation from wife Akanksha Chamola, which she revealed on 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'.

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has shared an adorable birthday note for his mother, calling her his biggest source of strength. His post comes at a time when he has been in the news over reports about his personal life. Taking to Instagram, Gaurav shared a series of pictures with his parents and wrote a long note wishing his mother on her birthday.

'You Always Know How to Make Me Feel Better'

Calling all mothers "truly incredible," the actor thanked her for always standing by him through every phase of life. "Ab kya hi kahoon Maa (what do I say mother)... All mothers are just truly incredible. They give us life, nurture us, and are always there to support us with endless love and patience." "Whether it's making sure we're fed well, taught well, comforting us after a hard day, or cheering us on through our achievements and failures both, their unwavering care is something we all take for granted. Every day, they find ways to inspire us and remind us that love is limitless. No matter what I'm going through, you always know how to make me feel better," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

The actor also thanked his mother for always being there for him. Talking about her "unconditional" and "never changing love," he said it is what he thinks about whenever he feels low. "It's your unconditional and never changing love that I think of when I'm feeling down. You always find the right words to comfort me during hard times. Thank you for making me the way I am Maa. Proudly! always a Mammas Boy."

Post Comes Amid Reports of Separation From Wife

Gaurav's post comes amid reports about his marriage with wife Akanksha Chamola. During Netflix's 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa,' hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Akanksha had shared that the couple were living separately and were "heading for a divorce." She also spoke about being bisexual and said Gaurav had accepted her despite knowing about her sexuality.

The reality show features several well-known television personalities, including Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Varun Yadav, also known as Laila. (ANI)