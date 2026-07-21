Sharon Stone has revealed she stopped taking a stroke medication against medical advice and quit marijuana to live a "drug-free life." The actor also discussed her creative comeback, including her artwork, a return to modeling, and Broadway ambitions.

Sharon Stone on Health and Quitting Medications

Oscar-nominated actor Sharon Stone has opened up about major personal changes in her life, revealing that she stopped taking one of her stroke medications despite doctors advising her not to, and later decided to quit smoking marijuana as part of her effort to live a drug-free life. Stone, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2001, spoke about her health journey while discussing her recent creative comeback, including her return to painting, modeling and plans for a possible Broadway debut.

"I got off one of my medications that I was on for my stroke last September, and they said I couldn't go off of it," Stone said, adding, "They said, 'You can't go off of it. You can never go off of it.' I'm like, 'I'm going off it,' and it was like going off of fucking heroin. I was sick as a frigging dog for four and a half months," she said as quoted by Variety.

Stone said her decision came from a desire to regain control of her life after years of taking medications following her stroke. "I just thought, 'I want my life back.' I had gotten off the majority of the drugs over the years that they had put me on. But I was like, 'I want a drug-free life,'" she said.

After stopping that medication, Stone said she also decided to quit smoking marijuana. She explained that the experience was difficult and that she became ill after giving up cannabis. "Once I got off that, I decided I'm going to quit smoking pot," Stone said, adding, "And because I think they put so much stuff in it now- they really do- when I stopped smoking pot, I also got sick." Stone added that her neurologist warned her about serious health concerns linked to marijuana use. "I went to my neurologist, and he said, 'Sharon, I've had people dying in the emergency room from marijuana,'" she said, as quoted by Variety.

A Creative Renaissance: Art and Modeling

The actor shared these details while sitting at her Beverly Hills estate, where she was also showcasing another major part of her life: her artwork. Stone, who studied fine arts in college before leaving to pursue modeling, said her interest in painting grew significantly during the COVID-19 lockdown.

What began as a small creative project became an intense artistic pursuit. Stone transformed her bedroom into a studio before eventually moving her work into a guest house. "I moved all the furniture out of my bedroom. Before very long, I gave away my bedroom furniture and gotten a small bed," she recalled.

Her sons- Roan, Laird and Quinn- eventually encouraged her to move the studio elsewhere. Stone joked about their concerns, saying, "Mom, we just think that you should wear a bra." She responded, "This is the same conversation my dad had with me in the 70s. Didn't work then. Not going to work now."

Stone said her artwork is now being sold in galleries around the world.

Social Media Transformation

Her eldest son Roan has also played a role in reshaping her social media presence. Stone said he helped improve engagement on her Instagram account after noticing that her large follower count was not translating into interaction. "I had four or five million followers [on Instagram], but not that much engagement," Stone said, adding, "Now, I have millions in engagement."

Return to the Runway

Beyond painting, Stone returned to modeling in June after 33 years, walking the runway as the closing model for the Vetements menswear show in Paris. She said she connected with designer Guram Gvasalia's creative approach. "I really liked meeting the designer [Guram Gvasalia] because he's very talented, and I think very clever, and he's doing something which is to me quite punk," Stone said.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Stone also reflected on her early modeling years in Europe and her long relationship with a designer she dated on and off for three decades. She said marriage was considered but ultimately did not happen because she wanted to pursue acting. "I knew I was going to be an actress. I knew what my destiny was," Stone said, as quoted by Variety.

In recent years, Stone has appeared in projects including 'Euphoria,' the action comedy 'Nobody 2' and the indie dramedy 'In Memoriam.' She also revealed that she hopes to make her Broadway debut and has explored ideas for stage adaptations, including 'All About Eve,' 'Mame' and 'La Cage Aux Folles.'

Stone said this period of her life represents a significant transformation. "This has been a period for me in this last year of really reclaiming my life," she said. (ANI)