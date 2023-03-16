Richard Carpenter shares a special video for Oscar-winners MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richard Carpenter performed a reworked rendition of 'On Top of the World' to congratulate MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose on winning Best Original Song Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    MM Keeravaani, composer of RRR, and lyricist Chandrabose, got the biggest surprise of their lives. Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame dedicated a unique video after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. Richard plays the piano in the video while his family members sing a rendition of 'Top of the World.' Keeravaani performed a spoof of 'Top of the World' during his winning speech.

    Richard and his family sang “On Top of the World” with the lyrics: “We are on the top of the world for your winning creation, and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You are the best around and we hope you know it now…”

    Sharing the video on Instagram, Richard Carpenter wrote, “To @mmkeeravani_official and @chandraboselyricist: Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

    In his acceptance speech on the Oscar 2023 stage, MM Keeravaani had said, “I grew up listening to The Carpenters, here I am with the Oscars,” He then broke into a parody of The Carpenters song “On Top of the World”, “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and my family’s, RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on top of the world.”

    On Wednesday evening, Keeravaani took to Twitter to thank everyone for their wishes and support. Addressing the tweet to his Jananee (motherland), he wrote, “Your support made us cross the Atlantic WATERs, keep the FIRE alive within – and create hiSTORY. RRR means the world to me . But for now it means Return home , Receive your love and Rejoice !!!”

    Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj also sang "Naatu Naatu" during the Oscars. The audience gave the act a standing ovation. RRR, starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, was praised in India and the West. Naatu Naatu, the viral song, was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 8:49 AM IST
