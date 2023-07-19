Rhea Chakraborty gets relief in DRUGS case; actress shares cryptic message

Noted and late prominent Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. After his shocking death, an alleged abetment to suicide case got registered against 'Chehre' fame Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had told the Supreme Court that it was not challenging the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the high-profile drugs-related probe linked to the death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput. For those unaware, On June 14, 2020, The entire Bollywood industry, fans and audiences went into a state of shock and unexplainable sadness post the untimely demise of Dil Bechara star Sushant Singh Rajput, who got found dead in his apartment in Bandra and after his death, many big A-lister celebrities names came out in the Drugs nexus which was getting exposed by the NCB.

Now in a landmark new update, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told a bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh that NCB is not challenging the bail but question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The top court, which was hearing the petition of NCB against the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Chakraborty, who was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant, took note of the submission made by ASG on a change in the anti-drugs agency's decision on her bail but clarified that the HC judgement, shall not be treated as a precedent in any other case.

The actress, who was said to be dating Sushant at the time of his death in June 2020, took to her Instagram Stories on her official Instagram account and shared a video shortly after the statement of NCB to the Supreme Court.

In the video, Rhea had a big smile while posing for the camera. Rhea shared the video with the caption, "Gratitude" with a folded hands emoji. Meanwhile, the actress recently made a smashing comeback to the spotlight with Roadies 19. Rhea is one of the gang leaders and has been making headlines for her appearance in the show.

