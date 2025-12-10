Diwali has been added to UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List, a move celebrated by PM Modi and HM Amit Shah as a 'proud moment'. The inclusion is seen as a global recognition of India's ancient cultural ethos and the festival's symbolism.

Deepavali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated with vibrant decorations, festive gatherings, and spectacular firework displays across India, has long been a symbol of hope, light, and the victory of good over evil. Recognising the festival's cultural and social importance, UNESCO has officially added it to its Intangible Heritage List.

Leaders celebrate the recognition

Calling it a "proud moment", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed it and said that "this signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era." "Proud moment for India as Deepavali enters into the UNESCO's intangible heritage list. This signifies the importance of our ancient cultural ethos even in the modern era. The festival of lights has inspired us since antiquity to believe in the victory of the good and the righteous. It is now profoundly heartening that it will now encourage global well-being. @UNESCO," Amit Shah wrote on X. https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1998678605484687450?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the inscription of the festival of Diwali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List. In a post on X, he said, "People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival's global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity. @UNESCO" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1998642499200643262?s=20

UNESCO has inscribed the festival of Deepavali in its list of intangible cultural heritage, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on Wednesday. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1998634613099606442?s=20

UNESCO on Deepavali

Describing the festival, UNESCO said on its official website, "Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is a light festival celebrated annually by diverse individuals and communities across India, that marks the last harvest of the year and the start of a new year and new season. Based on the lunar calendar, it falls on the new moon in October or November and lasts several days. It is a joyous occasion that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During this time, people clean and decorate their homes and public spaces, light lamps and candles, set off fireworks, and offer prayers for prosperity and new beginnings".

India's Rich Intangible Heritage

In 2008, Ramlila- the traditional performance of Ramayana was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. In 2024, the festival of Navroz from India was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.Garba from Gujarat (2023), Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), and the traditional brass and copper craft of utensil-making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab (2014) are some of the other Indian elements on the list.

About Intangible Cultural Heritage

Intangible cultural heritage, as UNESCO defines it, includes the practices, knowledge, expressions, objects, and spaces that communities see as part of their cultural identity. Passed down over generations, this heritage evolves, strengthening cultural identity and appreciation of diversity.

For the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO adopted the 2003 Convention on October 17, 2003, during its 32nd General Conference in Paris. The Convention responded to global concerns that living cultural traditions, oral practices, performing arts, social customs, rituals, knowledge systems, and craftsmanship were increasingly threatened by globalisation, social change, and limited resources. (ANI)