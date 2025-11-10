Keerthy Suresh is set to surprise fans with her bold new avatar in Revolver Rita. Blending action, humour, and mystery, the film promises a refreshing change from her previous performances.

The much-awaited Tamil film Revolver Rita, starring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, is all set to release on November 28. The movie presents a theme completely different from her previous works, showcasing her in a bold, mass-action avatar.

The teaser, released in October 2024, gave a glimpse of an exciting blend of action, humour, and mystery, promising audiences a complete entertainer. On Keerthy’s birthday, October 17, the makers released the lyrical track “Happy Birthday”, which instantly grabbed fans’ attention and created buzz around the film.

A Career-Defining Role for Keerthy Suresh

Fans and critics believe Revolver Rita could be a turning point in Keerthy Suresh’s career. Known for portraying strong and emotional characters in films like Mahanati, she now steps into a completely new space with this high-energy role. The film’s trailer and promotions highlight her versatility, balancing intense action with comedic timing.

The Team Behind Revolver Rita

The film marks the directorial debut of J.K. Chandru, who earlier worked on the screenplay for Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time and Maanaadu. The songs, written and composed by Sean Roldan, add freshness to the film’s tone. Dinesh B. Krishnan serves as the cinematographer, while Praveen K. L. handles the editing.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route, Revolver Rita features a strong supporting cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi, Sentrayan, and Super Subbarayan.

With its unique storyline, talented ensemble, and Keerthy’s dynamic performance, Revolver Rita is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Tamil releases of the year.