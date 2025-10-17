Keerthy Suresh Birthday: Mahanati to Dasara-Check Out Her Top 5 Best Movies
On Keerthy Suresh's birthday, let's look at her top 5 best movies in Telugu. A wrong decision by another heroine ended up winning Keerthy Suresh a National Award.
Keerthy Suresh's Top 5 Best Movies
Actress Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Fans are wishing her on social media. Keerthy debuted in Telugu with 'Nenu Sailaja' and has acted in 11 films.
Nenu Sailaja
This was Keerthy Suresh's debut film in Tollywood. Starring opposite Ram Pothineni, the movie was a super hit. Keerthy captivated audiences with her looks and acting.
Nenu Local
'Nenu Local,' starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, was a big success. Keerthy's chemistry with Nani worked out well in this movie, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.
Mahanati
No matter how many films she does, 'Mahanati' is special. She gave a stellar performance as Savitri, a role she got after Nithya Menen rejected it, winning a National Award.
Rang De
'Rang De' stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Venky Atluri, this family entertainer saw Keerthy and Nithiin deliver competitive performances. It did okay at the box office.
Dasara
This was a challenging film for both Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Nevertheless, Keerthy perfectly embodied her role. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the movie became a super hit.