Image Credit : Social Media

Keerthy is a grounded, home-loving girl who would rather spend time with her dog Nyke on the patio than party in Paris. Move over, millionaires; here comes Keerthy, calmly piling her billions without breaking a sweat. Her monthly salary is about Rs 35 lakh, and she earns more than Rs 15 crore per year.



Her earnings are broken down like this:

Movie Fees: Approximately Rs 4 crore per film

Brand endorsements: Up to Rs 30 lakh per transaction.

Instagram sponsorships cost Rs 25 lakh every post.