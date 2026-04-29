The family of legendary photographer Raghu Rai will host a prayer meet in his memory on May 2 in Delhi. Rai, who passed away on April 26, was a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson and was known for chronicling modern India.

Legendary photographer Raghu Rai's family will host a special prayer meet in his memory on May 2. The prayer meet will be held at Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, Delhi, from 4:00 pm to 6: 00 pm. Rai breathed his last on April 26.

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An Illustrious Career

Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang (now in Pakistan), Rai rose to global prominence as a protege of Henri Cartier-Bresson, who nominated him to join Magnum Photos in 1977, an achievement that cemented his place among the world's elite photographers.

Chronicler of Modern India

His work forms a visual chronicle of modern India. From the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy to portraits of figures like Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi, Rai documented both historic milestones and everyday life. His images of Indian streets and the banks of the Ganges remain iconic representations of the country's spirit.

Accolades and Recognition

He was awarded Padma Shri in 1972 and Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for his decades of service to photography.