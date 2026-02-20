Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will officially register their marriage on March 11 at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair, attended only by immediate family members.

The following day, March 12, the couple will host a carefully curated celebration in Mumbai. Unlike extravagant, larger-than-life weddings, Kritika and Gaurav have opted for an elegant and understated gathering. The evening is expected to reflect their personalities — warm, rooted, and timeless — while bringing together close friends from both the entertainment and cricketing circles.

Sources suggest that the March 12 celebration will blend sophistication with contemporary charm, culminating in a grand party attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues. Rather than focusing on opulence, the couple is prioritizing intimacy and authenticity.