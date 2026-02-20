- Home
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Intimate Ceremony Followed by Grand Celebration
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Intimate Ceremony Followed by Grand Celebration
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are set to begin a new chapter together this March. The couple has chosen an intimate yet elegant celebration in Mumbai, blending tradition with a personal, meaningful touch
Wedding Dates and Celebration Plans
Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur will officially register their marriage on March 11 at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair, attended only by immediate family members.
The following day, March 12, the couple will host a carefully curated celebration in Mumbai. Unlike extravagant, larger-than-life weddings, Kritika and Gaurav have opted for an elegant and understated gathering. The evening is expected to reflect their personalities — warm, rooted, and timeless — while bringing together close friends from both the entertainment and cricketing circles.
Sources suggest that the March 12 celebration will blend sophistication with contemporary charm, culminating in a grand party attended by family, friends, and industry colleagues. Rather than focusing on opulence, the couple is prioritizing intimacy and authenticity.
A Relationship That Grew Away From the Spotlight
Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Instagram-official in December last year. The actress shared cozy breakfast pictures with Gaurav, subtly confirming months of speculation. Her playful caption, “breakfast with…,” was a light-hearted reference to Gaurav’s popular chat show Breakfast with Champions, known for candid conversations with India’s leading cricket stars.
While the duo largely kept their romance private, their public confirmation delighted fans who had long been guessing about their bond. Their decision to keep wedding festivities intimate further reflects their preference for meaningful moments over media spectacle.
Gaurav was previously married to actress Kirat Bhattal. The two tied the knot in 2014 after dating for a few years but reportedly separated in 2021. The reasons behind their split were never publicly disclosed.
Kritika Kamra’s Expanding Career Journey
Kritika Kamra began her career on television before successfully transitioning to films and OTT platforms. She has appeared in acclaimed web series such as Tandav and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, along with projects like Hush Hush, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Saare Jahan Se Achha.
On the big screen, she was seen in Mitron and later in Bheed. With a strong and steadily evolving career, Kritika is balancing her professional milestones with this significant personal moment.
