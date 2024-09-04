Rehana Sultan in ICU: Rohit Shetty, Javed Akhtar and other offer financial aid to veteran actress

Veteran actress Rehana Sultan is critically ill and needs financial assistance. Learn how Bollywood personalities have come forward to support her treatment.

Veteran actress Rehana Sultan, renowned for her work in the 1970s, is currently hospitalized. Reports indicate that the National Award-winning actress is battling heart-related complications and is in critical condition. Adding to her woes, she is also facing financial constraints. In light of this, several Bollywood celebrities, including director Rohit Shetty, producer Ramesh Taurani, and writer Javed Akhtar, have come forward to extend their support and ensure she receives proper treatment.

Ashok Pandit Provides Update on Rehana Sultan's Medical Condition

Ashok Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), informed Indian Express about Rehana Sultan's medical complications. He shared that in this difficult time, several individuals from the entertainment industry, including Rohit Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Javed Akhtar, Rajesh Sahni, Sunil Bohra, Vipul Shah, and TV producer Rajan Shahi, immediately transferred funds to the hospital's bank account to facilitate the actress's heart surgery.

Also Read: Kerala: Case filed against actor Alencier Ley Lopez over sexual misconduct on film set

What Ailed Rehana Sultan?

In the same conversation, Ashok Pandit shed light on Rehana Sultan's condition. He said the 'Dastak' actress had been in constant touch with him. She was experiencing cardiac issues and complications with her heart valves. Three days ago, Rehana's brother, Rishabh Sharma, informed Ashok Pandit that her condition was deteriorating and she needed immediate hospitalization.

Rishabh Sharma had also requested financial assistance from Ashok Pandit for his sister's treatment, which was causing some delay. Thankfully, due to the generosity and big hearts of some celebrities in the film industry, funds were raised promptly, and her valve replacement surgery was successfully completed yesterday (September 2nd). She is currently stable but remains in the ICU. The medical team will continue to monitor her condition for the next few days.

Also Read: Why did Preity Zinta opt for surrogacy and not IVF? Actress reveals

Who is Rehana Sultan?

Rehana Sultan made her cinematic debut in 1970 with the film 'Dastak,' starring alongside Sanjeev Kumar and Anju Mahendru. Her performance in the film earned her the National Award for Best Actress. The same year, she appeared in the film 'Chetna' with Shatrughan Sinha. However, she later became typecast due to accepting similar roles, leading to a decline in her career.

Latest Videos