Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Case filed against actor Alencier Ley Lopez over sexual misconduct on film set

    A sexual harassment case has been filed against Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez, alleging that he harassed a woman during the 2017 filming of a Malayalam movie in Bengaluru. 

    Kerala: Case filed against actor Alencier Ley Lopez over sexual misconduct on film set anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 8:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Kochi: Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has been booked in a sexual harassment case filed by the Chengamanad police in Ernakulam. The complaint claims the incident occurred on a film set. This isn't the first time Alencier has faced such accusations. He was booked under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault, outraging the modesty of women) and 451(trespass).

    'Entirely untrue...' Nivin Pauly rubbishes sexual assault allegations

    According to the case, the accused, Alencier Ley Lopez, allegedly sexually harassed the complainant in 2017 during the shooting of the Malayalam film 'Aabhaasam' in Bengaluru. The woman had made a similar allegation against the 'Chathuram' actor in 2018. In her police complaint, she stated that she had informed Edavela Babu, who was the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) at the time, but he dismissed her concerns, citing that Alencier had already issued an apology.

    Following the release of the Hema Committee report, the police have registered over 20 cases against well-known actors and directors as more women have come forward with sexual assault allegations. On Tuesday, young actor Nivin Pauly was charged with rape based on a woman's complaint.

    The Kerala government established the committee after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report exposed numerous instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. In response to the rising allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member special investigation team on August 25 to conduct a thorough probe.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Entirely untrue...' Nivin Pauly rubbishes sexual assault allegations anr

    'Entirely untrue...' Nivin Pauly rubbishes sexual assault allegations

    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor anr

    Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly booked for sexually assaulting female actor

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead RTM

    Netizens urge Vivek Agnihotri to secure censor clearance for Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read ahead

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking RTM

    Naseeruddin Shah reveals disturbing fear of 'Islamophobia Wave' after 1999 Kandahar Hijacking

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan! Read ahead RTM

    Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were originally offered 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', not Salman Khan! Read ahead

    Recent Stories

    Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 best films of the actor ATG

    Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 best films of the actor

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 4: Check price of 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, September 4: Check price of 22k, 24k

    DAC nod for Indian Navy's Project 17B warships worth Rs 70,000 crore anr

    DAC nod for Indian Navy's Project 17B warships worth Rs 70,000 crore

    Numerology Prediction for September 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 4, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: September 4, 2024 - Sagittarius and Aquarius shine, Aries treads with care

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon