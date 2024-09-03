Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Preity Zinta opt for surrogacy and not IVF? Actress reveals

    Preity Zinta spoke up for the first time about her difficult path to embrace motherhood. The actress discussed how she felt after attempting IVF before giving birth to twins through surrogacy. 

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    In a recent interview with Vogue, Preity spoke for the first time about her problems with parenthood. The actress is well-known for spreading happiness and love. Preity strives not to discuss her pleasant days. However, when the reporter questioned her if she felt pressured to keep the sunshine girl image in real life, Preity opened out.

    article_image2

    Preity Zinta

    The Veer Zara actress admitted to having both good and terrible days, just like everyone else. Preity admitted that she had struggled and gone through difficult times. She went on to say that during her IVF round, she struggled to stay happy. The 49-year-old admitted to having good and terrible days, just like everyone else. It can be difficult to always remain upbeat in real life, especially when going through a difficult moment, and she used to feel this way during my IVF treatments.

    article_image3

    Preity eventually decided on surrogacy and welcomed her twins, Gia and Jai, in November 2021. Coming back to Preity's IVF experience, it was not simple. She had tumultuous days and found it difficult to be kind all the time. There were times when she wanted to hit her head against the wall and cry. She is quoted saying, "It was quite tough to have a positive attitude at all times. Sometimes all I wanted to do was bash my head against the wall and wail, or not speak to anyone. So certainly, it must be a balancing act for all performers."

    article_image4

    preity zinta

    Preity Zinta and her spouse, Gene Goodenough, welcomed their twins in November 2021. The actress announced the news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude. She also announced the names of her children and expressed gratitude to the surrogate for taking part in Preity's journey. Preity shared the first photo of her twins on Mother's Day in 2022.

