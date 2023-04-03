Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reese Witherspoon confirms prenup, actress files for divorce from Jim Toth after 11 years- read details

    Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon announced her divorce in recent Instagram postings, stating that her kid is their top priority. The couple will have joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 7:54 AM IST

    Reese Witherspoon, 47, of Legally Blonde fame, has filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth, 52. The couple filed for divorce only a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary. Reese and Jim had signed a prenuptial agreement before to their marriage, which made the division of their cash and assets quick and uncomplicated. Tennessee, the couple's 10-year-old son, will have shared custody.

    About Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce 
    There have been several rumours about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce. The court filings said that the cause was irreconcilable disagreements. According to reports, this divorce was made on time, and both parties carefully considered and discussed their options.

    According to one report, the divorce was caused by Reese and Jim "spending less time together." Reese has been quite busy in recent years due to new acting opportunities and production with her firm, 'Hello Sunshine.' Daisy Jones, The Six, and Where the Crawdads Sing are two recent projects she has worked on as a producer. She also appeared in the Netflix rom-com 'Your place or mine.'

    According to another story, the breakup was caused by their polar opposite personalities and dispositions. According to the source, Reese is stubborn and focused, whilst Jim is hardworking and laid back at the same time.

    Reese addressed the divorce on Instagram, stating she had personal news to share with her fans. She stated that they had decided to divorce after much deliberation. Reese continued, "We are going on with profound love, generosity, and mutual respect for what we have achieved together." Reese concluded the statement by stating that their kid and family are their current top priorities.
     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
