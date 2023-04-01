Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

    The internet reacts to a post from Kerala Tourism showing a photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland roaming around a tea plantation. Social media users respond to the actors' modified photo calling it an April Fool's prank.

    Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's launch. However, they were not seen at the star-studded event, which was attended by Bollywood royalty like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as foreign celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas.

    The official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism published a snapshot of the Spider-Man cast, who appeared to be on holiday in Munnar. The photo instantly went popular, but other internet users pointed out that it may have been modified.

    Also Read: IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

    Now, an edited photo of Zendaya and Tom is doing the rounds on social media, and reactions are flowing in from netizens. On April 1, the official Instagram account of Kerala Tourism shared an edited photo of Zendaya and Tom with the caption, "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" 

    Kerala Tourism shared a photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland on Instagram.

    The hashtags 'faraway home,' 'Munnar,' and 'Kerala tourist' were included in the description. Fans who had been waiting for an update on Zendaya and Tom Holland's India vacation flocked to the post's comments section in no time.

    While some laughed about the "amazing" shot, others thought it was one of the finest April Fool's Day pranks. Several also felt the Tom and Zendaya's modified shot, which was originally taken in Boston last year, seemed 'genuine'. Tom was dressed in a grey shirt, black trousers, and matching trainers, while Zendaya donned an oversized green turtleneck sweater with grey trousers and white trainers.

    Also Read: Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar's sexy photos and videos go VIRAL on Instagram (WATCH)

    Someone commented on Kerala Tourism's post, "Hater will say it's Photoshopped! As a designer, I stand by it it's real." One more person fell for the edited photo, and commented, "It's totally real. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and who knew they were en route to God's own country." One more asked, "Is this for real?" 

    However, many gagged about the quality of the editing. One wrote, "White balance is not matched... try to improve." One more wrote, "Good April Fool's prank."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    Tom Holland and Zendaya in India: 
    On Friday, Zendaya and Tom were spotted in Mumbai. They've been dating for several years. The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home was pictured leaving the Mumbai airport. Zendaya was beaming as she exited the airport, while Tom was surrounded by his crew.
     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

    Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; here's what she said about South film industry RBA

    'Hindi cinema lacks values and ethics' claims Kajal Aggarwal; also know what she said about South industry

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and her plans with prize money RBA

    Who is Nayanjyoti Saikia? Meet MasterChef India 7 winner and his plans with prize money

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi" RBA

    Why is Urfi Javed sorry? Actress says, "You guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes, Maafi"

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting RBA

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting

    Recent Stories

    pro-wrestling WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Night 1 predictions, matches, start time, date, location, where to watch

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    At least 10 states may have more heatwave days from April to June: IMD

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral RBA

    Rani Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD bedroom song, steamy dance moves go viral

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group anr

    Vizhinjam port: Kerala govt takes loan to pay Rs 100 cr to Adani group

    Dubai bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport AJR

    Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird, makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon