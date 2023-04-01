Fact Check: Are Tom Holland, Zendaya really in Kerala's Munnar? Here's the truth

The internet reacts to a post from Kerala Tourism showing a photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland roaming around a tea plantation. Social media users respond to the actors' modified photo calling it an April Fool's prank.

Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai's launch. However, they were not seen at the star-studded event, which was attended by Bollywood royalty like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, as well as foreign celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas.

The official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism published a snapshot of the Spider-Man cast, who appeared to be on holiday in Munnar. The photo instantly went popular, but other internet users pointed out that it may have been modified.

Now, an edited photo of Zendaya and Tom is doing the rounds on social media, and reactions are flowing in from netizens. On April 1, the official Instagram account of Kerala Tourism shared an edited photo of Zendaya and Tom with the caption, "Guess who we spotted far away from home?"

The hashtags 'faraway home,' 'Munnar,' and 'Kerala tourist' were included in the description. Fans who had been waiting for an update on Zendaya and Tom Holland's India vacation flocked to the post's comments section in no time.

While some laughed about the "amazing" shot, others thought it was one of the finest April Fool's Day pranks. Several also felt the Tom and Zendaya's modified shot, which was originally taken in Boston last year, seemed 'genuine'. Tom was dressed in a grey shirt, black trousers, and matching trainers, while Zendaya donned an oversized green turtleneck sweater with grey trousers and white trainers.

Someone commented on Kerala Tourism's post, "Hater will say it's Photoshopped! As a designer, I stand by it it's real." One more person fell for the edited photo, and commented, "It's totally real. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport, and who knew they were en route to God's own country." One more asked, "Is this for real?"

However, many gagged about the quality of the editing. One wrote, "White balance is not matched... try to improve." One more wrote, "Good April Fool's prank."

Tom Holland and Zendaya in India:

On Friday, Zendaya and Tom were spotted in Mumbai. They've been dating for several years. The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home was pictured leaving the Mumbai airport. Zendaya was beaming as she exited the airport, while Tom was surrounded by his crew.

