Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh reveals this Bollywood actor inspired him to pursue acting; Read on

Ranveer Singh recently disclosed that his journey into the world of acting was inspired by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, whom he considers an icon of Hindi cinema. In an interview at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he was honored, Singh expressed his admiration for Bachchan and credited him as a major influence on his career choice. While he couldn't pinpoint a specific film that sparked his interest, Singh acknowledged the impact of Amitabh Bachchan's body of work, especially his portrayal of the original Don.

In the conversation with Deadline, the versatile actor also revealed his eagerness to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Singh mentioned that he recently watched Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" in the cinema and expressed his anticipation for Scorsese's latest film, "Napoleon." He praised Scorsese's current standing in the world of artistry and conveyed a keen desire to work with the renowned director.

When asked about alternative career choices, Singh disclosed that if he were not an actor, he would have pursued a career as a writer or a teacher.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's latest release is 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' where he played the character Rocky Randhawa. Rumors suggest a collaboration with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Baiju Bawra." His upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again,' part of a cop universe featuring A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Singh is set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s "Don 3," with a first-look poster already generating excitement among fans.

